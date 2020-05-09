AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Ron and Miranda Gebo, Bradley, boy, Walker James, April 20, third child.
Jeremiah Shannon and Fantaja Isom, Pembroke, girl, Aubree Navea Nicole, April 24, first child.
Niko and Jennifer Ponce, Kankakee, girl, Bailey Elizabeth-Anne, April 28, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Austin and Eleanor Conrad, Crescent City, boy, Beckham Mark, April 21, first child. The mother is the former Eleanor Birr.
Nicholas and Natalie Miller, Bourbonnais, boy, Noah Alexander, April 21, first child. The mother is the former Natalie Cameron.
Isadelis Vega Mendez, Bradley, girl, Aliza K. Anari, April 21, second child.
Luke and Amber Olney, Kankakee, girl, Claire Joy, April 22, second child.
Heather Grad, Kankakee, boy, Cavin Anthony Drew, April 22, first child.
Nate and Megan Eilders, Bourbonnais, boy, Elijah James, April 22, third child.
Ana Perez-Alba, Kankakee, boy, Anthony, April 22, fourth child.
Saul Adono and Erica Aleman, Pembroke Township, boy, Julian Angel, April 23, first child.
Corey and Justine Fox, Ashkum, girl, Harper Rae, April 23, second child.
Kenny Hertz and Stacey Blank, Reddick, girl, Chase Nicole, April 24, first child.
Eric LaFaber and Kori Malone, Kankakee, girl, Kyndall Faith, April 25, second child.
Russell and Abby Sinish, Grant Park, girl, Harper Renee, April 25, second child.
Carlos Cordova and Angelina Rapier, Kankakee, girl, Isabella Rose, April 25, first child.
Yadina Perez, Grant Park, boy, Hunter James, April 26, first child.
Ryan and Brittany Litton, Grant Park, boy, Brigsten Nash, April 26, second child.
Brett Stevenson and Stephanie Skrabutenas, Momence, boy, Bryson Chance, April 26, fourth child.
Max McCabe and Whitney Henneike, Sheldon, girl, Gracie Jo, April 26, first child.
Justin and Erin Grace, Custer Park, boy, Ty Edward, April 26, first child. The mother is the former Erin Koziol.
Andrew Pacheco and Amanda Wills, Bradley, girl, Scarlett Rose, April 27, third child.
Michael Cononico and Nicole Dimiele, Bourbonnais, boy, Benjamin Phillip, April 27, fourth child.
Cameron and Ashley Bretveld, St. Anne, boy, Jackson Lee, April 27, mother’s third and father’s fourth child.
Rodolfo Cruz Montoya and Carmen Garcia Cruz, Kankakee, boy, Heriberto, April 27.
Amariontey Ward and Arreona Curry, Kankakee, boy, Arion Ju’Shauntice, April 28, second child.
Tyler and Erica Miller, Clifton, boy, Isaac Eugene, April 27.
