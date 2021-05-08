AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Darren and Claire Provost, Bourbonnais, girl, Ella Louise, April 21, third child.
David and Vierra Troupe, Bourbonnais, boy, Donovan Rashad, April 24, third child.
Derek and Jessica Jackson, Ashkum, twins, a boy, Nolan Ray, and a girl, Nora Marie, April 26, second and third children.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Dustin and Amanda Marcukaitis, Beecher, boy, Logan Terry, April 19, first child. The mother is the former Amanda Melilli.
Max and Tamara Rose, Chebanse, boy, Maximilian Ronald. April 20, sixth child.
Nick and Meghan Miller, Onarga, boy, Aaron Nicholas, April 21, first child.
Charles Ewing and Shontava Spears, Kankakee, girl, Chloe Skii, April 21, third child.
Ashley Leato, Woodland, boy, Benjamin Thomas, April 21, fourth child.
Andrew and Elizabeth Lesch, Papineau, boy, Christopher Adam, April 21, first child. The mother is the former Elizabeth Ostrowski.
Lashon Clinton and Jessica Hendershot, Kankakee, twins, a girl, Ma’Liyah, and a boy, Malik, April 21, fourth and fifth children.
Stephanie Brown, Kankakee, boy, Demetrius Patrick, April 21, third child.
Robert Miller and Jenna Sefcik, Gardner, girl, Teagan Paige, April 22, first child.
Jesse and Tiffany Presley, Kankakee, girl, Taylor Elaine, April 22, second child.
Norberto and Rosario Flores, Bourbonnais, girl, Natalia Esmeralda, April 22, first child.
Jorge Guadarrama and Ashley Segovia, Kankakee, girl, Emma Lee, April 23, third child.
Bradley and Shana Sorg, Braceville, girl, Bryleigh Skye, April 24, first child. The mother is the former Shana Allen.
Joshua Jones and Jazmyne Taylor, St Anne, boy, Jay’Ceon Marcel, April 27, first child.
Anthony and Dea Richardson, Kankakee, boy, Anthony Cornell III, April 26, second child.
Alejandro and Rocia Rodriguez, Kankakee, girl, Ashley, April 27, third child.