Birth announcements: May 7, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, KankakeeMerle and Tammy Tholen, Bonfield, girl, Scarllett Tura, April 20, first child.Lucas and Kristie Rettke, Kankakee, girl, Brauna Kay, April 20, second child.Barry Adams and Valerie Butler, Bradley, boy, Amir Xavier, April 20, third child.Sean Billadeau and Kendall Johnson, Kankakee, girl, Eloise Joann Lou, April 21, fourth child.Danyell Campbell, Clifton, girl, Lilyan Althea, April 22, first child.Jake and Paige Salomone, Momence, girl, Gabriella Joy, April 22, second child. Riverside Medical Center, KankakeeShaun Hollins and Jennifer Pruett, Wilmington, girl, Soleia Marie, April 18, first child.Derek Daub and Amber Krumwiede, Kankakee, girl, Raegan Kay, April 18, third child.Jeremy Myart and Brianna Morris, Kankakee, boy, Nasir Hakeem, April 19, first child.Jesus Luna and Julia Rozanski, Kankakee, girl, Isabella Lynn, April 19, first child.Shawn and Tiffany Zirkle, Kankakee, boy, Greyson Alan, April 22, sixth child.Anthony Doss Sr. and Amber Wilson, Kankakee, boy, King Amiri, April 24, third child. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The month of May Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The month of May Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local Faces Art show awareness Photo courtesy of Clove Alliance Apr 23, 2022 Art show for awareness