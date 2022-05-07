Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee

Merle and Tammy Tholen, Bonfield, girl, Scarllett Tura, April 20, first child.

Lucas and Kristie Rettke, Kankakee, girl, Brauna Kay, April 20, second child.

Barry Adams and Valerie Butler, Bradley, boy, Amir Xavier, April 20, third child.

Sean Billadeau and Kendall Johnson, Kankakee, girl, Eloise Joann Lou, April 21, fourth child.

Danyell Campbell, Clifton, girl, Lilyan Althea, April 22, first child.

Jake and Paige Salomone, Momence, girl, Gabriella Joy, April 22, second child.

Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee

Shaun Hollins and Jennifer Pruett, Wilmington, girl, Soleia Marie, April 18, first child.

Derek Daub and Amber Krumwiede, Kankakee, girl, Raegan Kay, April 18, third child.

Jeremy Myart and Brianna Morris, Kankakee, boy, Nasir Hakeem, April 19, first child.

Jesus Luna and Julia Rozanski, Kankakee, girl, Isabella Lynn, April 19, first child.

Shawn and Tiffany Zirkle, Kankakee, boy, Greyson Alan, April 22, sixth child.

Anthony Doss Sr. and Amber Wilson, Kankakee, boy, King Amiri, April 24, third child.

