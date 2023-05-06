Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Colin Ross and Carolyn Simmons, Kankakee, boy, Zachary Asher, April 19, first child.
Antoinette Love, Kankakee, boy, Kentrell Anthony, April 19, third child.
Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Colin Ross and Carolyn Simmons, Kankakee, boy, Zachary Asher, April 19, first child.
Antoinette Love, Kankakee, boy, Kentrell Anthony, April 19, third child.
Mason and Sarah Peters, Bourbonnais, girl, Oaklynn Rae, April 19, second child.
Jacqueline Collins, Kankakee, girl, Jazelle Marilyn, April 20, fifth child.
Colton Jensen and Ashten Gentile, Crescent City, girl, Merrick Lorelei, April 20, third child.
John Sommer and Taryn Williams, Kankakee, boy, Jaxon Levi, April 20, second child.
Gunnar and Sarah Hansen, Kankakee, girl, Evelyn Marie, April 20, second child.
Sheyann and Carly Shaw, boy, Kankakee, Zion Troy, April 22, second child.
Tyler Blanchette and Lindsay Hill, St. Anne, girl, Maizey Leigh, April 22, first child.
Frank Hasik and Kennedy Shutter, Bourbonnais, boy, Mavrik Joseph, April 24, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Robert Moon and Jaki Stone, Bourbonnais, girl, Pearl Ivory, April 18, fourth child.
Delbert Jr. and Mariah Skimerhorn, Kankakee, girl, Harley Ann Marie, April 18, second child.
Jack Holmes and Alexis Walinski, Wilmington, boy, Beau Allen, April 18, first child.
Jeremy Buckley and Tiffany Chouinard, Donovan, girl, Sawyer Jolie, April 19, first child.
Brock Cailteux and Sarah Caputo, Bourbonnais, boy, Noah Dean, April 20, third child.
Lavail Davis and Kanesha Giles, Kankakee, girl, La’Vaeyah Shyrell, April 21, fourth child.
Ryan Loftus and Erica Ramirez, Momence, girl, Quinn Rose, April 21, third child.
Michael McDonald and Princess Okpaleke, Park Forest, girl, Lisa Marie, April 21, third child.
Taylor Harris, Kankakee, girl, Seriyah Summer Serenity, April 22, second child.
Giovanny Garcia and Ashley Pereda, Kankakee, girl, Natalia Delaney, April 24, first child.
View reader-submitted photos of local events, people and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.