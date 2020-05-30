AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Jemiriye and Grace Fakunle, Hoopeston, girl, Oreofe Radiance, May 12, fourth child.
Alex and Shelbi Schiel, Kankakee, boy, Oliver David, May 15, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Hector Reyes Jr. and Jaahay Medina, Kankakee, boy, Maxx Luis, May 11, second child.
Damon and Amanda Myers, Manteno, twin girls, Emma and Elise, May 12, third and fourth children.
Grant and Areli Love, Peotone, girl, Mia Belle, May 12, first child. The mother is the former Areli Lara.
Cody and Sadie Dekens, Manteno, boy, Dalton Cody, May 13, third child.
Kyle and Alexis Tuggle, Morris, girl, Harmony Raelynn, May 13, second child.
Anthony and Ashton Windt, Clifton, boy, Harrison James, May 13, second child.
Nicholas and Natacha Pickering, Chebanse, boy, Josiah Daniel, May 14, fifth child.
Bryan Devon and Jalea Shannon, Kankakee, girl, Journey Jalea, May 14, first child.
Jesus Cintora and Rachael Kochel, Watseka, girl, Mellina Esme, May 15, first child.
Akash and Jessica Wadhwani, Bourbonnais, girl, Mila Mae, May 15, first child. The mother is the former Jessica Tapp.
Bryan and Lauren Benoit, Manteno, girl, Aelyn Grace, May 16, fourth child.
Marcell Ward and Hayley Hill, Kankakee, girl, Lai’Lani Nicole Dior, May 17, second child.
Andrea Lopez, Bourbonnais, girl, Audney Elyse, May 18, second child.
Harlynn Smith and Jasmine Bates, Kankakee, girl, A’Zyiah Shanika Lanae, May 18, fourth child.
