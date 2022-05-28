Birth announcements: May 28, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, KankakeeKyle and Megan O’Dekirk, Manteno, girl, Audrina Faye, May 11, second child.Nathan and Alexandria Haug, Bourbonnais, girl, Saylor Jean, May 13, second child.Samuel and Eliana Sorich, Bradley, boy, Simon Peter, May 13, first child.Josh and Emily Sederholm, Bourbonnais, girl, Natalie Tamara, May 14, second child.Freddie and Jena Dudek, Bourbonnais, girl, Allie James, May 15, second child.Tom and Morgan Ertl, Bonfield, girl, Remie Walker, May 16, fourth child.Riverside Medical Center, KankakeeJesse Villagomez and Arlette Gaytan, St. Anne, girl, Selena, May 9, second child.Elijah Campbell and Hailey Davis, Kankakee, girl, Jordyn Karly, May 9.Matt and Jocelyn Ferris, Bourbonnais, girl, Quinn Marie, May 9, first child. The mother is the former Jocelyn LeSage. Ryan and Megan Brown, Herscher, boy, Henry Dale, May 10, second child.Tyler and Aubrey Ricketts, Bourbonnais, boy, Graham Tyler, May 10, second child.Jamie Harrison and Adam Mitchell, Kankakee, girl, Marilyn Rae, May 10, first child.Collin and Ashley Moyer, Kankakee, boy, Barrett Scott, May 10, first child. The mother is the former Ashley Cowen.Tamekia Ward, Kankakee, girl, D’yor Renae, May 11, fourth child.Kameron Smith and Alyssa Blackburn, Kankakee, girl, Sophie Leona, May 12, fourth child.Dustin and Shelby Essington, Bourbonnais, girl, Delilah Grace, May 14, first child. The mother is the former Shelby Boyd.Yetzy Venegas, Kankakee, girl, Aliah Yatzil, May 14, first child.Lacheir Talley, Pembroke Township, girl, Taelyn Donyea Anasia, May 15, first child.Sasha Tanzy, Kankakee, boy, Zy’Aire Ayden Marshawn, May 15, first child. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The great 2-8 Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The great 2-8 Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: May 14, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 14, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people.