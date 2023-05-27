Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Jordan Mirandi, Manteno, girl, Delilah Wilde, May 10, fourth child.
Jamyra Moore, Kankakee, girl, Lamyia Ann, May 11, first child.
Eddie and Molly Kennedy, Kankakee, girl, Adaline Marie Sandra, May 13, first child.
Cody and Brittany Larkins, Manteno, girl, Violet Ann, May 13, first child.
Robert and Robyn Blank, Milford, girl, Nora Jean, May 15, seventh child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Chris and Katie Francis, Wilmington, girl, Henrietta Graham, May 9, second child.
Darrius Johnson and Marshae Richardson, Bourbonnais, boy, Arrius Amir, May 9, second child.
Angel Perez and Michigan Woods, Aroma Park, girl, Royalty Lajae, May 9, first child.
Bradley and Shana Sorg, Braceville, boy, Coleson Bradley, May 10, second child.
Aaron J. Smith and Paula E. Silver, Claytonville, girl, Freyja Thelma-James, May 10, third child.
Mason and Abbey Tryban, Danforth, boy, Lincoln Albert, May 10, third child.
Cody Boyd and Darian Papineau, Kankakee, boy, Tobin Ray, May 10, first child.
Jody Stokes and Nydaysha Minton, Kankakee, girl, Ja’Niylah Lashaun-Lee, May 11, third child.
Dustin Svec and Cristal Cabral, Coal City, boy, Lucas Allen, May 11, third child.
Jonathan Baines and Bria Johnson, Pembroke Township, girl, Za’Niyla Qourtnei Sierra, May 12, third child.
Shangobunni and La’Chyna Basu, Pembroke Township, boy, Noah La’Juan Steve, May 13, third child.
Tyler and Ashley Munson, Reddick, boy, Emett Lee, May 13, second child.
Ron Stevens Jr. and Lyrick McEastland, Kankakee, girl, Nova Alora Annyse, May 13, first child.
Jeremy and Racheal McKinney, Cullom, girl, Vana Dean, May 13, fourth child.
Damian and Ciera Freeman, Kankakee, girl, Cyn’Sere Lyrik, May 13, first child. The mother is the former Ciera Nelson.
David and Roxane Sanders, Bourbonnais, girl, Mikasa Balero, May 14, first child.
Kamil Jackson and Megan George, Kankakee, boy, Kamil Javaughn Jr., May 14, fifth child.
Trent and Jacquelyn Weber, Bourbonnais, girl, Briar Lynn, May 15, second child.
Aaron and Danette Guest, Bourbonnais, boy, Benjamin, May 15, second child.
Guy Dillon and Ashley Bernicky, Bradley, girl, Brooklyn Blair, May 15, mother’s second and father’s first child.
