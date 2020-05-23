AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Ron Prindle and Katrina Forgue, Bourbonnais, boy, Elijah Lee Hendrix, May 6, first child.
Ryan and Stephanie Hasselbring, Kankakee, girl, Makenzie Caye, May 7, first child.
Derrick and Katrina Stevenson, Kankakee, girl, Datasha Storm, May 7, third child.
Steven and Emily Bull, Danforth, boy, Waylon Andrew, May 8, first child.
Peter Chapin and Lizbeth Martinez, Kankakee, girl, Penelope Josefine, May 8, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Brandon Eckhoff and Jessica Johnson, Bradley, boy, Conor James, May 4, second child.
David and Amber Granzow, Clifton, girl, Addison Ann, May 5, third child.
Keondre Hill and Lakeshia Gordon, Kankakee, girl, Kae’Lynn Janii, May 7, first child.
Clinton and Korina West, Dwight, girl, Emry Eden, May 8, second child.
Andy and Katie Nekrasov, Manteno, girl, Lillian Jane, May 8, first child. The mother is the former Katie Connolly.
Auriel Lopez, Kankakee, girl, Marzia Scarlett, May 8, first child.
James and Miranda Ryder, Bourbonnais, boy, Carson Gerald, May 8, first child. The mother is the former Miranda Traxler.
Dylan Bednarczyk and Kayla Howell, Bourbonnais, twins, a boy, Cameron Robert, and a girl, Kinsley Rose, May 8, second and third children.
Joseph and Ashley Graham, Clifton, boy, Connor Michael, May 9.
Christopher and Gloria Lopez Flores, Bradley, boy, Julian Jared, May 9, first child. The mother is the former Gloria Valadez.
Baldomero Lopez and Paula Ramos, Bradley, girl, Nallely, May 10, second child.
Keagan Ozee and Victoria Barrios, Manteno, girl, Archer Rayne, May 10, second child.
