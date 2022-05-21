Birth announcements: May 21, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 21, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, KankakeeBen and Brittany Norgaard, Watseka, boy, Ryland Richard, May 4, second child.David and Kati Ford, Kankakee, boy, Elisha Steven, May 5, fourth child.Julious Marquez and Sarah Weigand, Kankakee, girl, Aria La’Rai, May 6, first child.Dan and Hannah Roman, Crescent City, boy, Milo Russell, May 8, first child.Eric and Kiley Dunbar, Bourbonnais, boy, Sullivan Robert, May 10, second child.Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee Jasmine Laster, Pembroke Township, boy, K’shon Kyreef Jr., April 4, second child.Jasmine Doggett, Kankakee, girl, Laniyah Jo, May 4, third child.Erik and Rebecca Maldonado, Kankakee, boy, Leonardo Tomas, May 4, second child.Cody LaGrange and Mireya Horwitz, Essex, girl, Audrey Lyn, May 5, second child.Gage Bruen and Alexis McCann, Aroma Park, boy, Emmett Thomas, May 7, third child.Seth and Ellen Rattin, St. Anne, girl, Miriam Anne, May 8, third child. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Meet the boys Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Meet the boys Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: May 14, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 14, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people.