AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Darryl Goree and LaToya Ross, Kankakee, girl, My’Ari Monique, April 29, first child.
Max and Tamara Rose, Chebanse, girl, Remington Marie, April 30, fifth child.
DJ Ramirez and Beverly Gray, Momence, boy, Jayveon Kobe, May 1, third child.
Ranjith Suddala and Srividya Etta, Bourbonnais, boy, Aadhyan, May 2, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Devin and Carly Winterroth, Kempton, boy, Cole Vernon, April 29, second child.
Michelle Hill, Manteno, boy, Amari Lee Dante, April 29, second child.
Dustin Wilbur and Courtney Swisher, Wilmington, boy, Owen Michael, April 29, first child.
Ryan and Jamie Mulvihill, Plainfield, boy, Nicholas Robert Frances, April 30, third child.
Mia Ramirez Rocha, Kankakee, girl, Dannya Jatziry, April 30, first child.
Tania McCrary, Kankakee, boy, Ahzai Lamar, May 1, first child.
Tom and Michelle Maitland, Danforth, girl, Rylee Renee, May 1, second child.
Kire Barton and Laura Rivera, Essex, boy, Ryatt Lee, May 1, second child.
Bradley and Kelly Gifford, Clifton, girl, Amelia Sue, May 2, first child. The mother is the former Kelly Cailteux.
Andrew and Joanna Burton, Bourbonnais, boy, Monti Steven, May 2, first child. The mother is the former Joanna Montalto.
Justin and Jessica Rogers, Crescent City, boy, Liev Eugene, May 3, third child.
Todd Saxon and Megan Cantu, Bradley, boy, Kaiden, May 4, second child.
Destany Petty, Kankakee, boy, Daylon T., May 4, first child.
Jonathon and Madisen Coakley, Momence, boy, Adrian Marvel, May 5, third child.
Vince Ramirez and Lindsay Rudnick, Bourbonnais, boy, Cameron Gary, May 5, third child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!