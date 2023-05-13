Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Matt and Ashlen Risley, Kentland, Ind., girl, Addy Irene, April 24, first child.
Michael and Whitney Cotter, Ashkum, girl, Kaylynn Jane, April 27, first child.
Whitney McKay, Kankakee, girl, Jasiya Aniya, May 1, fifth child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
John Tackett and Kailey Welker, Kankakee, girl, Ryleigh Anne, April 24, first child.
Tisha Garcia, Kankakee, girl, Mazikeen, April 25.
Qaheem R. Williams and Rashana M. Jones, Kankakee, girl, Raquel Alina, April 25, second child.
Michael and Brianna Belgrave, Bourbonnais, girl, Elliana Clarke, April 25, first child. The mother is the former Brianna Morrison.
Cody and Jessica Netzel, Kankakee, girl, Ellen Adele, April 25, second child.
Derek and Caitlin Miller, Ashkum, boy, Knox Lloyd, April 26, second child.
Julio C. Bustos Cintora and Yaritza Cintora Campos, Kankakee, girl, Aria Rosalie, April 27, second child.
Dashawnta Springer and Tiffany Berent, Kankakee, girl, Kah’Lani Nichole, April 27.
Tiyanna Scott, Kankakee, girl, Melody Dior, April 27, fourth child.
Isabelle Cohn, Sheldon, girl, Poppy Rayne, April 28, first child.
Tommy Boudreau and Janet Gaytan, Momence, boy, Mateo Lee, April 29, first child.
Justin Halbert and Kristina Dalcanton, Bradley, boy, Silas Angelo, April 29, second child.
Derek Heffernan and Brooke Zitnik, Kankakee, girl, Rosalie Elizabeth, April 29, first child.
Maxwell Shepherd and Celsey DeLahr, Watseka, girl, Paisley Kay, April 30, first child.
Jonathan and Kasey Preston, Kankakee, girl, Lyla Rose, April 30, first child. The mother is the former Kasey Maddex.
