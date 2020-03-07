AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Logan and Tiffany Miller, Bourbonnais, boy, George Harrison, Feb. 13, first child.
Thomas and Cara Merritt, Bourbonnais, boy, Thomas Michael, Feb. 14, second child.
Jaime Morales and Denise Heuring, Kankakee, girl, Ember Helen, Feb. 16, third child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Brandon Love and Justine Riley, Kankakee, boy, Carmelo Ke’Yoni, Feb. 16, third child.
Dalton Smith and Katherine Henson, Kankakee, boy, Liam Alexander, Feb. 19, second child.
David and Alissa Haase, Gilman, girl, Josephine Alma, Feb. 19, third child.
Adam and Stephanie Bailey, Monee, girl, Abigail Elizabeth, Feb. 19, second child.
James Berry and Tre’Vesse Norals, Kankakee, boy, Ja’Vyn Tre’Shun, Feb. 20, first child.
Jose Lopez and Martha Mendez, Kankakee, boy, Yannick Yurem, Feb. 20, fourth child.
Darnon Hess and Kylie Mannoja, Dwight, girl, Quinn Renee, Feb. 20, second child.
Seth Brais and Karli Morgan, Bourbonnais, girl, Olivia Ann, Feb. 21, fourth child.
Derek and Dawn Turcany, Watseka, boy, Preston James, Feb. 21, first child. The mother is the former Dawn Howe.
Steven Gray and Laura Davis, Kankakee, boy, Jaylen Rene, Feb. 22, ninth child.
Michael Mack and Danaya Woods, Kankakee, girl, Mi’Yanna Janae, Feb. 22.
Afrika Burrows, Bourbonnais, girl, Kimora Elizabeth, Feb. 24, first child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!