AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
RJ and Melissa Tyson, Bourbonnais, girl, Jovie Marguerite, Feb. 19, first child.
David and Alix Williams, Bradley, boy, Sylas Graham, Feb. 20, first child.
Robert and Maria Richard, Bourbonnais, girl, Sage Noelle, Feb. 22, first child.
Zachary and Jennifer Horvat, Bradley, girl, Oakley Danielle, Feb. 22, first child.
Jimmy and Michelle Kasper, Peotone, boy, Walter Henry, March 1, fourth child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Justin Power and Lauren Davis, Bourbonnais, girl, Vera June, Feb. 20, first child.
Dongmann Kim and Jazmin Silva, Manteno, boy, Daniel, Feb. 24, first child.
Michael Messere and Alexis Nowman, Bourbonnais, girl, MacKenzie Eva, Feb. 25, first child.
Eric and Amy Jurgens, St. Anne, girl, Madelyn Jean, Feb. 25, second child.
Matthew and Emily Strysik, Bourbonnais, girl, Remy Rex, Feb. 25, second child.
Ruben and Lauri Rodriguez, Momence, boy, Adrian Josue’, Feb. 26, fourth child.
Brynnan Flachsenberger and Stacey Thompson, Lake Village, Ind., boy, River Dean, Feb. 26, first child.
Devonta Jackson and Salina Tanzy, Kankakee, girl, Stormi Kaprii, Feb. 26, fourth child.
Anthony McWilliams and Morgan Johnson, Flanagan, girl, Piper, Feb. 26, third child.
Brad Phillips and Kristin Geary-Phillips, Bourbonnais, girl, Willow Hendrix, Feb. 27, second child.
Octavio and Nikki Andrade, Bradley, girl, Elayna Marie, Feb. 28, third child.
Adam and Amber Swaite, Bourbonnais, boy, Jacxon Dale, Feb. 29, first child. The mother is the former Amber Fox.
Julian Thompson and Tinisha Johnson, Kankakee, girl, Jenelle Olivia, Feb. 28, third child.
Grant Gaddis and Kayla Savoie, Kankakee, boy, Kade Ryan, Feb. 28, first child.
William and Erica Erickson, Bonfield, boy, Andrew Clark, Feb. 29, first child. The mother is the former Erica Hall.
Ryan and Rita Gipson, Papineau, boy, Lincoln Guy, March 1, fourth child.
Samantha Smallwood, Kankakee, boy, Liam Izaiah, March 1, third child.
Marshawn Taylor and Kaileen Phillips, Kankakee, girl, Kataleena Louise, March 1, first child.
Michael Sneed Jr. and Lauren Curtis, Bourbonnais, boy, Mason Chase, March 1, third child.
Richard Schmidt and Jessica Amador, Bourbonnais, girl, Viviana Margaret, March 2, third child.
TJ Phillips Sr. and Jennifer Liddell, Kankakee, boy, TJ Jr., March 2, fourth child.
Jonathan Vazquez and Yajaira Bryan, Kankakee, boy, Ezekiel Angel, March 2.
Devante Bender Sr. and Lauren Coleman, Kankakee, boy, Devante Deshawn Jr., March 3, second child.
