AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Matt and Anna Callan, Bradley, girl, Lily Mae, March 9, second child.
Tom and Morgan Ertl, Bonfield, boy, Ridge Jameson, March 11, third child.
Ryan Green and Trinity Dinkins, Kankakee, boy, Ryker Allen, March 11, first child.
Dale and Emily Smith, Bourbonnais, boy, Theodore David, March 13, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Vincent and Ebony Clark II, Calumet City, boy, Christian Edward, March 9, second child.
Katlynne Ladd, Ashkum, boy, Karsten Robert, March 10, first child.
Marcus Johnson and Amanda LaFever, Gardner, girl, Sophia Isabella Bradley, March 10, first child.
Aaron Sparenberg and Maysie Clyden, Donovan, boy, Branntly Lee, March 10, third child.
David Smallwood and Alysia Rucker, Kankakee, boy, Noah Eugene, March 10, fourth child.
Raul Vazquez and Carmila Swartz, St. Anne, girl, Izabela MariAnna, March 11, second child.
Jose Duran and Yesica Acosta, Momence, boy, Miguel Alberto, March 11, first child.
Michael and Taylor Tiemens, Grant Park, girl, Harper Rae, March 11, second child.
Nolberto and Cassidy Vera, Bourbonnais, girl, Evelyn Nicole, March 12, first child.
Santos and Leslie Herrera, Kankakee, boy, Gael J., March 12, second child.
Lee Jackson and Courtney Hill, Bradley, girl, Ivy Lei, March 12, first child.
Mario and Colby Zinanni, Bourbonnais, girl, Ellie June Carolyn, March 13, fifth child.
Imel Hester and Megan Walker, Kankakee, girl, Melanie Rose Rylee, March 14, first child.
David and Mireya Melchor, Bourbonnais, girl, Destiney Marie, March 15, first child. The mother is the former Mireya Cabrales.
Kaitlyn Willis, Essex, girl, Evangeline Marie Jo, March 16, third child.
Devin and Heather Lyons, Kankakee, boy, Ezekiel Jude, March 16, second child.
Mark and Megan Wolcott, Bourbonnais, boy, Conner Michael, March 16, second child.
Brandon Thompson and Magali Balois, Kankakee, boy, Alexander Stuart, March 16, first child.
De’Vontre Jackson and Tyraizia Anderson, Bourbonnais, boy, De’Vontra Elijah Jr., March 16, first child.
