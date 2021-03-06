AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
John and Amanda Theesfeld, Bourbonnais, boy, Elijah Janssen, Feb. 16, second child.
Skylar and Samantha Mills, Gilman, girl, Kameryn Laylee, Feb. 18, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
David Sylvester and Rikki Brookwalter, Danforth, girl, Ellie Ray, Feb. 12, mother’s second and father’s first child.
Jerry and Angi Stevenson, Kankakee, girl, Blair Isabelle, Feb. 12, third child.
Christopher Jamnik and Jessica Hantosh, Kankakee, boy, Christopher Thomas Allen, Feb. 13, mother’s third and father’s fourth child.
Jose and Brittany Smith, Kankakee, girl, Brynlee Marie, Feb. 13, second child.
Brandon and Rachel DeGroot, Bourbonnais, boy, Carter Ellis, Feb. 15, first child. The mother is the former Rachel Powers.
Jose Mendez and Marissa Romero, Kankakee, girl, Yaniz Amy-Lee, Feb. 16, mother’s second and father’s first child.
Devlin and Morgan DeVore, Kankakee, boy, Noah Davis, Feb. 17, first child. The mother is the former Morgan McMullen.
Kevin Burns and Jackie Latal, Manteno, boy, Owen Patrick David, Feb. 17, third child.
Kali Lind, St. Anne, boy, Mason Anthony, Feb. 18, fifth child.
Earl Patterson II and Liana Dieball, Manteno, girl, Niana Elise, Feb. 18, second child.
Aaron Appleton and Virginia Lowery, Bourbonnais, girl, Nova Faye, Feb. 19, mother’s second and father’s first child.
Mico Sullivan and Jakalah Thomas, St. Anne, boy, Mico Donato Jr., Feb. 19, first child.
Deanna Moore, Bourbonnais, girl, Nova Mae, Feb. 20, second child.
