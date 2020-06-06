AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Dejuanero Watson and Natisha Brantley, Kankakee, girl, Memory Denise Pearlene, May 19, first child.
Matthew and Alyce Metcalf, Kankakee, boy, Memphis Pedro, May 21, third child.
Michael and Leah Hall, Kankakee, girl, Edith Marie, May 21, fourth child.
Austin Brooks and Brenda Kelley, Kankakee, girl, Sariah Marie, May 21, fourth child.
Brandon and Katie Russell, Momence, boy, Brooks Abram, May 22, third child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Kyle Viguerie and Kaitlin Garrett, Gilman, boy, Liam Mathieu, May 17, second child.
Andrea Lopez, Bourbonnais, girl, Audrey Elyse, May 18, second child.
Dylan Netherton and Jessica Smith, Bourbonnais, girl, Laurissa Kennedy, May 18, first child.
Bryant Tanzy and India Hill, Kankakee, girl, Indigo Rayne, May 19, fourth child.
Corey and Victoria Legan, Cissna Park, boy, Oliver Francis, May 19, third child.
Valente Velasco and Magdalena Altamirano, Kankakee, girl, Mercy Asenath, May 19, third child.
Darin Shoup and Lindsay Schultz, Frankfort, girl, Livia Violet, May 20, second child.
Scott and Tracy Gilliam, Manteno, girl, Gretchen Lynn Melvenia, May 20, fifth child.
Derek Dahlman and Christina Anders, Kankakee, boy, Landon Joseph, May 20, fourth child.
Jayson Groff and Carrie Power, Herscher, boy, Ace Randall, May 20, first child.
Kaylee Woodruff, Kankakee, girl, Ky’Omi Rose, May 20, second child.
Pantrell and Corletha Thomas, Kankakee, girl, JaNyah Wynter, May 20, third child.
Aaron Blaettler and Courtney Trumble, Bourbonnais, girl, Amelia Eleanor, May 20, first child.
Luis and Kristin Baeza, Kankakee, girl, Aria Nova, May 20, second child.
Brad and Ashley Moritz, Ashkum, boy, Mason Bradley, May 20, second child.
Adam and Melissa Martin, Momence, boy, Emmitt Nicholas, May 21, first child. The mother is the former Melissa Crivokapich.
LeCester Chapple and Reisha Neely, Bourbonnais, girl, Ava Elizabeth Jean, May 20, fifth child.
Nathan and Amber Lacher, Bourbonnais, boy, Peter Donald, May 21, third child.
Delbert and Amanda Thornton, Bradley, boy, Jameson Jay, May 21, seventh child.
Donald Smalley and Samantha Camp, Wilmington, girl, Isabelle Loretta, May 21, second child.
Michael Vallos and Veronica Campos Perez, Bradley, girl, Gizelle Elena, second child.
Daryl Coleman and Denaysha Washington, Kankakee, boy, Bryson Jahari, May 22, second child.
Andrew and Colette Cuthbertson, Oak Forest, girl, Kaiah Elizabeth, May 22, second child.
Austin and Kenna Zirkle, Watseka, girl, Rowan Ann Michele, May 23, second child.
Katherine Wilt, Bradley, boy, Brock Alan, May 23, first child.
Juan and Stormy Pena, Momence, boy, Noah Lee, May 23, third child.
Michael Nolden and Kimberly Ortega Gomez, Kankakee, girl, Annika Marie, May 23, first child.
Cleveland Stevenson and Kajsha Martin, Kankakee, girl, Cyniah Kalise Brielle, May 24.
Rickey Taylor and Hailee Merrill, Kankakee, boy, Jaiden Ali, May 25, second child.
Matthew and Maris Olson, Kankakee, girl, Greenleigh Mae, May 25, third child.
Brian Rice and Sharon Solis, St. Anne, boy, Corbin David, May 25.
