AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Matthew and Jenna Brooks, Bourbonnais, girl, Veda Josephine, June 10, third child.
Michael and Jennifer Gonzalez, Beecher, boy, Gabriel Dean, June 12, third child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Colin and Renee Harling, Bradley, boy, Grayson Michael, June 8, third child.
Erick Cattouse and Deeanna Grimes, Bourbonnais, boy, Dontae Jamal Michael, June 8, third child.
Jose Juan and Erica Perez, Pembroke Township, girl, Genesis Iviana, June 8.
David and Alexis Michniak, St Anne, girl, Madisen Skye, June 9, first child. The mother is the former Alexis Miller.
Cody and Courtney Sieracki, Manteno, boy, Cooper James, June 9, second child.
LaMarcus Jarrett Sr. and Brittney Houser, Kankakee, boy, LaMarcus Rashawn Michael Jr., June 9, third child.
Briana McCleary, Kankakee, boy, Zy’Aire Christopher, June 9, second child.
John Madden and Alexa Pavlik, Manteno, girl, Bella Maria, June 10, fifth child.
Steven Fournier and Amanda Keller, Bourbonnais, boy, Logan Ryan, June 10, third child.
Deonte Brown and Keishante Houston, Kankakee, boy, Kross Lorynz, June 9, fifth child.
William and Jessica Boyce, Bourbonnais, girl, Isla Joy, June 11.
TJ Phillips and Nettie Cornell, Kankakee, boy, Omere Brenden, June 11, third child.
Mark and Sara Anders, Kankakee, girl, Nora Grace, June 12, fourth child.
Robert Shannon and Haleigh Senor, Kankakee, girl, Kennedi Marie, first child.
Dean and Jennifer Hodgeman, Momence, boy, Wade Fredric, June 12, third child.
Garino Gardino and Yesenia Reyes, Kankakee, boy, Ezekiel, June 12, second child.
Jesus Rodriguez and Ivette Flores, Essex, boy, Emiliano, June 12, second child.
Alan Servin and Christine Nugent, Momence, girl, Alicia Amiyah, June 13, first child.
Tyler and Breanna Steury, Ashkum, boy, Cash Kenneth, June 13, first child. The mother is the former Breanna Cowsert.
Cody Hartlep and Lydia Suver, Watseka, girl, Haven Brooke, June 14, second child.
James Tuttle and Amber LaGesse, Clifton, girl, Amyiah Jean, June 14, third child.
Anthony Bartolini and Kristen Perzee, Kankakee, boy, Bentley Lee, June 15, second child.
Mark and Sam Nielsen, South Wilmington, boy, Bentley Alan, June 15.
Evan and Jessica Shaw, Kankakee, girl, Summer Reielle, June 15, third child.
