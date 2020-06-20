AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Mason and Sarah Peters, Bourbonnais, girl, Marley Jade, June 5, first child.
Trishten Roberson and Shalin Pfantz, St. Anne, girl, Levee Elaine, June 7, third child.
Jesse Billadeau and Nichole Perdue, Momence, girl, Emma Marie, June 7, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Brandon and Lindy Casey, Bourbonnais, girl, Maxwelle Mabel, May 31, second child.
Jim and Kristin Hineline, Bourbonnais, boy, James Hudson, June 2, second child.
Sean Cognion and Mary Peters, Kankakee boy, Raylan Bailey, June 2, first child.
Luis Ramirez Acosta and Yolanda Velasquez Tlatenchie, Kankakee, girl, Yareli Maria-Juanita, June 3.
Javan Thompson and Eshonna Hubert, Kankakee, boy, Juelz Jamar, June 3, second child.
Riley and Emily Fedrow-Mayer, Bourbonnais, boy, Mack Zachary, June 3.
Kyle and Brittany Haynes, Kankakee, boy, Kolten Paul, June 3, second child.
Eldredge Toliver and Ashley Gilbert, Bourbonnais, boy, Eldredge Andre Lamarr Jr., June 3, second child.
Malik Miller-Prince and Jamaria Byrd, Kankakee, boy, Ja’kari Tyreik, June 3, second child.
Guadalupe and Melissa Carroll, Bourbonnais, girl, Maggie Rose, June 3, second child.
Ryan and Megan Gifford, Ashkum, girl, Hailey Theresa, June 3, second child.
Kyle and Rachel Haut, Kankakee, girl, Hayden Jo, June 4, first child. The mother is the former Rachel Greene.
Alex and Allison Benoit, Clifton, girl, Naomi Gail, June 4, first child. The mother is the former Amanda Clapp.
Rueben and Nicole Minton, St. Anne, boy, Nathaniel Sean, June 5, fifth child.
Jaira Lee, Kankakee, girl, Nova Lee, June 5, first child.
