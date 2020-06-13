AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Cory Krafft and Anne Gallo, Bourbonnais, boy, Nolan Ryan, May 26, second child.
Jason and Katie Lisko, Bradley, boy, Bennett Martin, May 27, first child.
Jerry Jackson and Jasmine Easter, Kankakee, boy, Kaimen Jacari, May 28, fourth child.
Sean Billadeau and Kendall Johnson, Kankakee, boy, Elliott Lee, May 29, first child.
Lana Charbonneau, Bradley, boy, Kayson James, June 1, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Alfonso Mercado and Andrea Garcia, Bradley, girl, Maria Valentina, May 27, first child.
Anthony Wood Jr. and Hannah Robinson, Pembroke, boy, Anthony Terrell III, May 27, first child.
Bradley and Amanda Morrical, Kankakee, boy, Micah Steven, May 27, third child.
Ian and Pegan Latham, Channahon, boy, Kolten Troy, May 28, second child.
Benjamin Toberman and Calynn LaGesse, Kankakee, girl, Karrah Penelope Jan, May 28, first child.
Courtney Tucker, Kankakee, girl, Cymia Danai, May 28, third child.
Aaron and Lydia Most, Kankakee, girl, Ariel Eileen, May 28, fourth child.
Kassidy Castillo, Braidwood, boy, Wyatt Steven, May 28, first child.
Edie Aviles, Bradley, girl, Jai’Lani Rae, May 28, second child.
Samantha Waters, Reddick, boy, Amir, May 29, first child.
Derek and Julie Richardson, Manhattan, boy, Theodore “Theo” David, May 29, third child.
Joseph Williams and Adilene Mendoza, Chebanse, boy, Noah Jeremiah, May 29, second child.
Nathan and Jenna Ingalls, Coal City, boy, Preston Scott, May 30, third child.
Nicholas and Tiffany Austin, St Anne, boy, Clayton James, May 30, first child.
Orion and Kelly Yeck, Reddick, boy, Maxwell Mark, May 30, first child.
Ranisha Strickland, Kankakee, girl, A’mora Rose, May 31, third child.
Yoetis Tanzy and Coryann Shaw, Kankakee, twin girls, Journie Alivia and Hazel Amara, May 31, third and fourth children.
Robert Reicher and Emily Lammers, Coal City, girl, Rylee Evelyn-Louise, May 31, first child.
Brad and Lindy Flowers, boy, Monte Andrew E.J., June 1, third child.
Jon Winker and Kristin Trimby, Wilmington, girl, Reese Charlotte, June 1, second child.
