Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Donte Gullens and Shanasha Smith, Kankakee, twins, girl, Dior Shanice, and boy, Donte De’Quan, July 5, second and third children.
Derrick Harden and Angel Dismukes, Bradley, girl, Derrica D’Asia, July 10, first child.
Terrionna Brown, Kankakee, boy, Soloman Sincere, July 12, first child.
Artemio and Nicole Lopez, Momence, boy, Maverick Jean, July 12, first child.
Marcus Smith and Janiece Ware, Kankakee, boy, Marcus Isaiah, July 14, fourth child.
Landon and Megan Reutter, Watseka, girl, Charlotte Kay, July 14, first child.
Ronnie and Megan Wilcox, Kankakee, girl, Quinn Alexandra, July 14, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Rick Kus and Jessica Kroll, Frankfort, girl, Ava Rose, July 8, third child.
Daniel and Brittany Longtin, Momence, boy, Luke Joseph, July 10, third child.
Miracle Madison, Kankakee, boy, Kayden Deion. July 10, first child.
Corey and Shannyn Dockery, Manteno, boy, Connor Avey Wayne, July 10, first child.
Samuel Jr. and Rhonda Winston, Kankakee, boy, Elijah Alexandere, Julyh 10, sixth child.
Danny Gholston and Delisa Gear, Kankakee, boy, Herman Damarcus, July 11, first child.
Jarrod Nicholson and Morgan Johnson, Ashkum, boy, Brooks Grant Joseph, July 11, second child.
Sanchez Taylor and Lateshia Avent, Kankakee, girl, Aaliyah Lyric, July 11, third child.
Charles Nowak III and Stephanie Smit, Kankakee, girl, Aubree Grace, July 11, first child.
William Nobles III and Lauren Morales, Kankakee, girl, Nevaeh Marie, July 12, second child.
Nash and Breanna Arseneau, Bradley, girl, Rowan Mae, July 12, third child.
Zachary and Rebecca Rieken, Manteno, boy, Ryker Jay, July 12, first child. The mother is the former Rebecca Pijus.
Alex and Taylor Crosswell, Bradley, girl, Madelynn Noelle, July 12, first child. The mother is the former Taylor Blackwell.
Eric and Rachel Shultz, Tinley Park, girl, Helena Coestte, July 12, fourth child.
Nicolas Martinez and Kelley Cahan, Bourbonnais, girl, Mavis Antonia, July 12, second child.
Akeem Howell and Nicole Africano, Bourbonnais, boy, Adonis Jermiah, July 12, second child.
Tim and Tracey Slach, Bourbonnais, boy, Taylor Robert, July 12, first child. The mother is the former Tracey Noe.
Andres Martinez Dominguez and Susana Sanchez Garcia, Kankakee, boy, Gael, July 12, first child.
Donald Rudisill and Tonya Auxier, Milford, girl, Hannah Barbara Jean, July 13, fifth child.
Jakob and Allison Haefs, Herscher, girl, Magnolia Kay, July 13, second child.
Richard Hassberg and Tara Blair, Kankakee, girl, Gianna Rae, July 14, second child.
Darius Brown and T Keya Link, Kankakee, girl, Da’riah K’Lani, July 15, first child.
Tarishka Strickland, Kankakee, boy, Khalil Taliq LeRoy, July 15, fifth child.
Matthew Baxter and Amanda Munro, boy, Silas Matthew, July 15, fourth child.
