Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Angelo Ervin and Nateesha Ross, Kankakee, boy, Amir, June 18, third child.
Carlos and Alma Madrigal, Kankakee, girl, Sophie River, June 23, first child.
Micheal Lyon and Racheal Fisher, Bradley, boy, Haevyn Oliver Jupiter, June 25, third child.
John and Randi Martin, Bourbonnais, boy, Duke Johnson, June 25, second child.
Eugene Clark and Katlynn Moffatt, Kankakee, girl, Rosabella Quintauna, June 26, first child.
Thomas and Sarah Martin, Bourbonnais, girl, Maggie Elizabeth, June 27, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Joseph Tritt and Jessica Carmack, Bradley, girl, Olivia Jade, June 24, fifth child.
Isaiah Mathew and Amber Silva, Manteno, girl, Everleigh Nicole, June 24, first child.
Quentin Platt and Sheena Daniels, University Park, girl, Sariyah Lara, June 25, third child.
Jacob and Stephanie Armantrout, Gilman, girl, Marlee June, and boy, Maddox Jacob, June 25, first and second children. The mother is the former Stephanie Moranz.
Mark Denning and Emily Doogan, Manhattan, girl, Ella Louise, June 25, first child.
Jeremy and BreAnn Kaniewski, Wilmington, boy, Xander, June 26, third child.
Victor Mejia and Rocio Flores, Kankakee, girl, Naydelin, June 26, second child.
Mark Montemayer and Becca Perry, Momence, girl, Macie, June 26, mother’s first and father’s second child.
Ryan and Danielle Daly, Bradley, boy, Rowan Christian, June 27.
Mitch and Samantha Arseneau, Donovan, boy, Henry Joseph, June 26, third child.
Greg and Holly Zaleski, Bourbonnais, boy, Henrik David, June 27, first child. The mother is the former Holly Heimberger.
Paula Herndon, Bradley, girl, Avery Jo, June 27, fourth child.
Adam and Nicole Leigh, Bourbonnais, girls, Tessa Reese and Avery Grace, June 27, first and second children.
Antwain Beck Sr. and Europe Crayton, Kankakee, boy, Eric Demir, June 29, second child.
Jonathan and Alicia Szabo, Kankakee, girl, Evan Elise, June 29, first child. The mother is the former Alicia Witheft.
Charles and Felicity Groesbeck, Kanakakee, boy, Xander Elias, June 29, third child.
Darryl Ray and Kenya Williams, Calumet City, girl, Kylah Rose, June 29, third child.
Crucelio and Salina Hernandez, Watseka, girl, Katalina Rose, June 30, fourth child.
Joe and Shea Pocica, Gilman, girl, Thea Lyaine, July 1, second child.
Alexander Trudeau and Shanna Baugh, Momence, boy, Alexander Jacob James Jr., July 1.
