Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Jonathon and Amanda Andreatta, Bourbonnais, boy, Emmett William, July 2, third child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Saige and Morgan Anderson, Chebanse, boy, Barrett Weylyn, July 3, first child. The mother is the former Morgan Johnson.
Eboni Banks, Kankakee, boy, Ar’Mani Lashaun, July 3, first child.
Matthew and Brittany Hamann, Kankakee, girl, Haley Ann, July 3, first child. The mother is the former Brittany Boll.
Christoper and Charlotte Pickering, Chebanse, boy, Noah Philippe, July 4, second child.
TC Johnson and Ashley Smith, St. Anne, girl, Cali Marie Rose, July 4, first child.
Adam and Jennifer Johnson, Bradley, boy, Aaron Rodney, July 5, third son.
Kyle and Mandie Rush, Braidwood, girl, Maizy Jane, July 5, fourth child.
Michael and Jacquelin Pekk, St. Anne, girl, Reygan Lynne, July 5, second child.
Larry Walker and Lakasha Rover, Kankakee, boy, La’Mari Reneldo, July 6, second child.
Patrick Clausen and Kayla Addison, Chebanse, boy, Hunter Michael, July 7, second child.
Rodrigo Vazquez and Nicole Duran, St. Anne, girl, Camila Maribel, July 7, first child.
Tanisha Stevens, Kankakee, girl, Iyah Ja’Nae, July 6, third child.
Doug and Traci Cooper, Donovan, boy, Andrew James, July 7, third child.
Rickey and Alisha Tucker Jr., Kankakee, Camden Amar, July 8, third child.
Miguel and Alexandra Vargas, Kankakee, girl, Denali Alexandra, July 9, first child. The mother is the former Alexandra Moreno.
Anthony Pappas and Heather Massengill, Bradley, Nico Anthony, July 9, second child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!