AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Scot Mullikin and Jayde Bronkala, Kankakee, girl, Aurora Lucille, June 15, first child.
Ryan Howard and Kylie Alexander, Manteno, girl, Lyra Moon, June 16, first child.
Michael Lee and Kendra Moldovan, Dwight, boy, Tucker Joseph, June 17, fifth child.
Gage and Hailey Siegel, Watseka, boy, Killian Jack D, June 18, third child.
Maickon and Jeana Carrico, Wilmington, boy, Logan Maickon Cyan, June 18, second child.
Tyler Conrad and Alex Bakker, Kankakee, boy, Ryder Clay, June 18, first child.
Josh Corbin and Danyel Keller, Bradley, Boy, Jaxon Scott, June 22, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Alicia Molina and Kiera Johnson, Kankakee, girl, Arabella, June 16, first child.
Nathan and Sonja Roof, Bourbonnais, girl, Kinsley Mae, June 16, third child.
Ashley Lindgren, Chebanse, boy, Isaiah David, June 16, first child.
Shane and Elizabeth Trimby, Bourbonnais, girl, Layla Anne, June 17, first child.
Richard Smith and Kayla Trout, Kankakee, boy, Robert Eugene, June 17, first child.
Martin Perez and Susana Carmona, Kankakee, boy, Gianni, June 17, second child.
Avery Henry and Michle’le Banks, Kankakee, girl, Zoe Noelle, June 18.
Zackery Mainard and Kailey Mareski, Bradley, boy, Cameryn Wayne, June 18, second child.
Lucas and Kristie Rettke, Limestone, boy, Graham William, June 19, first child. The mother is the former Kristie Trumble.
Daniel and Crystal Johnson, Momence, girl, Margaret Sue, June 21, seventh child.
Vincent and Honor Guastalli, Kankakee, boy, Fulton Vincent, June 19, second child.
Ya’Quita Love-Williams, Kankakee, girl, Mhalani A’Laya, June 21, second child.
Christopher Walker and Ebony Speed, Kankakee, boy, Cameron Lamar, June 16, third child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!