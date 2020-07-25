AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Nicholas and Savanna Montalta, Martinton, boy, Huxley Martin, July 7, fourth child.
Juan and Siana Padilla, Bourbonnais, girl, Sania Samone, July 9, second child.
Shaun and Mattie Bass, Bradley, girl, McKenna Ann, July 9, first child.
Seth Perkins and Kimberly Raley, Irwin, boy, Levi Zevez, July 10, first child.
Joseph O’Brien and Miku Maguire, Kankakee, girl, Luna Amika, July 11, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Joshua and Stephanie Martin, Kankakee, girl, Emilia Rose, July 7, fourth child.
Damon Armstrong and Arlena Hanley, Kankakee, boy, Armani Messiah, July 7, fourth child.
Tyler and Kayla Wheeler, Kankakee, boy, Ezra Donald, July 8, second child.
Felipe Garcia and Melissa Daniel, Grant Park, boy, Everett Leonardo, July 8, fifth child.
Jon Clark and Sarah Seaton, Bourbonnais, girl, Elliot Elaine, July 9, first child.
Jeffery and Trenna VanVleck, Bourbonnais, boy, Tobi Rhyker, July 10, fourth child.
David and Kira Ebert, Onarga, boy, Beckett Eugene, July 10, second child.
Joseph Williams and Allison Gray, Manteno, boy, Maverick James, July 10, fourth child.
Jacob and Kayla Lowey, Bonfield, boy, Hayes Walker, July 11, second child.
Anton Jefferson and Katherine Phillips, Kankakee, girl, Aariah June, July 12, first child.
Michael and Jenna Hamende, Manteno, girl, Willow Hail, July 13, second child.
