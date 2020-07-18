AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Nick and Ashley Martinez, Manteno, boy, Kylen Joseph, July 3, third child.
Ryan and Brittany Callan, Bradley, boy, Benjamin David, July 3, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Nathaniel Thomas and Natasha Garvey, Peotone, girl, Nevaeh Olivia, July 1.
Richard and Kayla Santilli, Bourbonnais, girl, Peyton Rose, July 1, first child. The mother is the former Kayla LaMontagne.
Michael Logan Sr. and Rochelle Love, Kankakee, twin boys, Tyrell Tercel and Tyren Terrell, July 1.
Dakota Clark, Kankakee, girl, Ainsley Rose, July 1, first child.
Logan and Kayla Mathy, Clifton, boy, Russell Matthew, July 1, second child.
Terry Avalos and Jasmine McDonald, Kankakee, girl, Cataleya Rose, July 2, second child.
Javan Thompson and Kianna Bledsoe, Kankakee, girl, Jai’ana Kalise, July 2, second child.
Bobby Moon and Jaki Stone, Bradley, girl, Coral Blue, July 2, third child.
Di’Jon LeGore-Banks and Karyssa Linsey, Kankakee, girl, Nova Rai, July 3.
Devon Tensley and Mckinzie Hubert, Kankakee, girl, Aubriella Rose, July 3, second child.
Dalton Schulz and Christina Galindo, Bonfield, boy, River Eugene Charles, July 4, second child.
Ryan and Megan Brown, Herscher, girl, Charlotte Carol, July 4, first child. The mother is the former Megan DeLong.
Kevin Skala and Lani Bronkala, Tinley Park, girl, Audriana Mei, July 5, second child.
Alex and Kara Hubert, Gilman, boy, Griffin Michael, July 7, second child.
Joseph and Gina Cote, Chatsworth, boy, Jonathan Thomas, July 7, fourth child.
Matt Balber and Felicia Burnham, Bourbonnais, boy, Sebastian Felix, July 8, fourth child.
