Birth announcements: July 16, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jul 16, 2022 Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, KankakeeNicholas and Alexandra Henshaw, Manteno, girl, Blakelie Marie, June 28, fourth child.Tom and Christina Fritz, Wilmington, girl, Ella May, June 29, first child.Jesse and Ami Maricle, Kankakee, girl, Monroe Leeann, June 30, first child.Kevin Long and Mikayla Cole, Bourbonnais, girl, Annsley Ella Marie, July 1, first child.Tyrease Sanders and Taiana Graves, Bourbonnais, boy, Taytum Tawayne-Lee, July 2, first child.Michael Raymond and Gale Mayer, Bourbonnais, boy, Benjamin Joseph, July 3, second child.Michael Messier and Savannah Ramirez, Bradley, boy, Crew James, July 4, second child.Antonio Walsh and Tysha Moye, Kankakee, boy, A'Kari Ma'Ki, July 4, fourth child.Jesus and Amanda Dominguez, Kankakee, girl, Elena Rose, July 4, second child.Riverside Medical Center, KankakeeTyshawn O'Neal and Valeria Jeffries, Kankakee, girl, Aaliyah Rose, June 28, second child. Antonio Vazquez-Medina and Mary Vazquez, Kankakee, girl, Adelynn Itzel, June 28, second child.Ryan Sanchez and Maeghen Breen, Kankakee, boy, Cyrus Anthony, June 29, second child.Evan Conrad and Tyra Mueller, Gilman, girl, Lyla Kay Opal, June 30, first child.Quincy Bender and Tiasja Williams, Kankakee, boy, Quincy Da'Jhon Jr., June 30, first child.Anthony Castonguay and Kayla Stout, Chicago Heights, girl, Mackenzie Grace, June 30, second child.Jonathan Salter and Destiny Buchanan, St. Anne, boy, Hendrix Robert Dayle, June 30, third child.Nick Pitts and Melissa Yanke, Bonfield, girl, Luna Kay, July 1, first child.Patrick Bruce and Mary Neubeck, Manteno, boy, Lincoln Kazek, July 1, second child.Cesar Guzman and Zavejah Harris, Kankakee, girl, Zylah Isla, July 1, first child.Noelle Rose, Herscher, boy, Bentley Alexander, July 2, fourth child.Darin and Tess Benninghoff, Chebanse, girl, Carlie Jane, July 3, first child. The mother is the former Tess Peters.Jalil Williams and Deja Tanzy, Bourbonnais, boy, Jalil Malique Jr., July 4, third child.