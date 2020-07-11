AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Nicholas and Kelly Kidd, Bourbonnais, girl, Tessa Lynn, June 23, second child.
David and LaShawnda Anderson, Kankakee, girl, Nova Amari, June 24, second child.
Derrick and Chasitie Dytkiewicz, Kankakee, boy, Dyce Alvin, June 24, first child.
Jesus Hernandez and Rosalinda Velasquez, Kankakee, girl, Estrella Maria, June 28, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Jordan Cooper and Ricki Pelletier, Kankakee, boy, Brady Michael, June 22, second child.
Pablo and Monica Melendez, Kankakee, boy, Logan, June 22, fourth child.
Kyle and Amanda Lund, Kankakee, girl, Cali Ann Dorothy, June 22, third child.
Jay Bradford and Stephanie Cottrell, Kankakee, girl, Brooklynn Harley, June 22, third child.
Davonte Harris and Victoria Ramos, Kankakee, girl, Milonii Latrice, June 22, first child.
Richard Lamarr and Brandi Crawford, Kankakee, girl, Vanessa Hope, June 23, second child.
Shangobunni and LaCharae’Auntae Basu, Pembroke, girl La’Chyna De’Anna, June 23, second child.
Harry and Joyce Girton, Kankakee, girl, Angel Faith, June 23, third child.
Brandon and Lauren Brown, Bradley, boy, Micah Jaron, June 24, second child.
Donte Jeffries and Kaylee Gomez, Kankakee, twin girls, Clementine Andrea and Calliope Alicia, June 24, first and second children.
Jalen Stowers and Summer Allen, Kankakee, girl, Milani Dior, June 24, first child.
Devin and Sky Wilson, Kankakee, girl, Nova Sky, June 26, first child. The mother is the former Sky Marquez.
Jomiko Radford and Shekeila Boyd, Kankakee, girl, Jo’meera Chanel, June 26, eighth child.
Tysha James-Moye, Kankakee, girl, Kaedynce Ma’Kynzie Starr, June 26.
Cody Halliday and Alessandra Gutierrez, Bourbonnais, boy, Calin Ray, June 26, second child.
Rodale and Brittany Jenkins, Kankakee, girl, Onyx Aniyah, June 27, second child.
Jeremy Schade and Abigail Weaver, Clifton, boy, Kenneth Allen Joseph, June 28.
Robert Soden and Kaitlyn Versetto, Chicago, girl, Allie Elizabeth, June 29.
Michael Haack and Breeze Nugent, Momence, boy, Sage Indigo Frost, June 29, second child.
Andrew and Kendall O’Connor, Kankakee, girl, Kynlee Jo, June 30, first child. The mother is the former Kendall Bossong.
Carl Springer Jr. and Samantha Copson, Kankakee, boy, Bryson Thomas, June 30, second child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!