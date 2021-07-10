AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Justin and Kiley Kanapackis, Kankakee, boy, Donovan Jeffrey, June 23, first child.
Niko and Jennifer Ponce, Kankakee, boy, Beckett Bruce, June 24, third child.
Lucas and Jillian Scanlon, Bonfield, boy, Daniel James, June 26, first child.
Carson and Brianna Urban, Wilmington, girl, Dallas Faith, June 26, second child.
Calvin and Deanna Vent, Bradley, girl, Stevie Lane, June 26, second child.
Damien and Jessica Irby, Kankakee, girl, Nora Lee, June 27, first child.
James and Alexis Sykes, Bourbonnais, girl, Bennett Pearl, June 27, third child.
Andrew Milligan and Crystal Ringis, Watseka, girl, Lauralynn Gladys, June 27, fourth child.
Riverside Medical Center
Davon Hodges and Madison Martin, Clifton, girl, Mehlani Jade, June 22, first child.
Jared and Emily Moritz, Cabery, twin girls, Adalynn Jane and Olivia Ann, June 22, first and second children. The mother is the former Emily Johnson.
Brandon Woods and Tiffini Skimerhorn, Bourbonnais, girl, Anya Renee, June 22, third child.
Kyla Spears, Momence, boy, Kylin Anthony Clay, June 22, first child.
Ricordo Bravo and McKenzie Jackson, Kankakee, boy, Montana Jesus, June 23, second child.
Andrew Marrs and Mary Green, Momence, girl, Mara Lee, June 23, second child.
Nikolas Cunitz and Jennifer Sutton, Braidwood, girl, Charlie Raelynn. June 23, second child.
Kyra Walls, Kankakee, girl, Kynzahnai Kiyomie Deshay, June 24, fifth child.
Nathan Yasko and Jade Parks, Elwood, boy, Richard Clarence, June 25, second child.
Jayson Groff and Carrie Power, Herscher, girl, Eloise Deborah, June 26, second child.
Quentin and Erika Swaite, Bradley, girl, Indie Nicole, June 26, first child. The mother is the former Erika Howisen.
Tre’Veion Anderson and Sydney Washington, Kankakee, boy, Syncere August, June 27, first child.
Curtis and Angela Kuffel, Beaverville, boy, Maverick Thomas, June 27, third child.
Ke’sean Williams and Laniah Clayton-Love, Kankakee, boy, Kyngdom Joshua, June 28, first child.
Alvy and Jacquelyn Butler Jr., Kankakee, boy, Titus Leon, June 28, first child. The mother is the former Jacquelyn Merki.
Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City
Nicolas Jr. and Kaylee Hull Munoz, Gibson City, girl, Sophia Michelle, June 15.