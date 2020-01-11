AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Reynaldo and Samantha Silva, Kankakee, boy, Renaldo, Dec. 20, second child.
Joshua and Jessica Vaughn, Bradley, girl, Hadley Madison, Dec. 23, third child.
Fadi Mohammad and Crystal Villagomez, Manteno, Girl, Nimah Fadi, Dec. 29, third child
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Darby and Kyle Wilkening, Kankakee, boy, Buck Francis James, Dec. 23, third child.
Niko and Sharon Spizzirri, Momence, girl, Violet Bee, Dec. 23, first child. The mother is the former Sharon Garcia.
Matthew and Vanessa Woolf, Peotone, girl, Phiona Freya, Dec. 23, third child.
Codey Minor and Megan Giles, Bonfield, boy, Hunter Beau, Dec. 23, third child.
Elshamane Smith and Tierra English, Bourbonnais, girl, Eleiah Domonique-Devaroe, Dec. 24, third child.
Tyler and Brooklyn Dandurand, St. Anne, boy, Maverick Tyler, Dec. 24, first child. The mother is the former Brooklyn DeWitt.
Brandon Kirk and Ashley Barth, Kankakee, boy, Kameson James Mandell, Dec. 24, second child.
Doug and Michelle Dandurand, St. Anne, boy, Ryder Alan, Dec. 24, second child.
Aaron and Kyla Starkey, Bourbonnais, boy, Henry Ronald, Dec. 25, second child.
De Shawn Lawrence, Kankakee, girl, Millianna Nicole, Dec. 25, first child.
Leonardo Gutierrez and Bibiana Cabera, Kankakee, Sebastian, Dec. 26, second child.
Ryan Legan and Monica Spry, Kankakee, girl, Layla Loren Lynn, Dec. 26, second child.
Jason and Paige Woodward, girl, Willow Rose, Dec. 26, second child.
Derek Issler and Cayley Orr, Chebanse, boy, Camden James, Dec. 27, second child.
Jeff and Sharlee Zimmerman, Lake Village, Ind., girl, Daisy Lou, Dec. 28, third child.
Layla Calbert, St. Anne, boy, Nyzir Alexander, Dec. 28, third child.
Adrian Villagomez and Annette Fernandez, Kankakee, boy, Grayson Alijah, Dec. 29, second child.
Joshua Jones and Crystal Salinas, Kankakee, boy, Joseph Lea’vale, Dec. 30, fifth child.
