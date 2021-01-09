Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Bijon Brown and Danielle Fowler, Kankakee, girl, Violet Noel, Dec. 22, first child.
Aaron and Ashley Weakley, Manteno, girl, Amelia Marie, Dec. 29, fourth child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Chanteal Zimmerman, Kankakee, girl, Aubree Faye, Dec. 21, first child.
Edgar Cruz and Crista Gaytan, Momence, boy, Sebastian, Dec. 22, first child.
Latasia Jones, Kankakee, girl, Nevaeh La’Nara, Dec. 22, first child.
Christoper Hull and Zaria Burns, Pembroke, boy, Carter Romallis, Dec. 22, second child.
Chandler Harwood and Madison Moser, Kankakee, girl, Mazelyn Harper, Dec. 23, first child.
Jose Aguilar and Maria Serrano, Momence, boy, Antonio, Dec. 23.
Kyle and Tayler Peachey, Bourbonnais, girl, Cecilia, Dec. 23, first child. The mother is the former Tayler St. Aubin.
Ricky Livingston and Kayla Gersch, Peotone, twin girls, Kihanna Jo and Rihanna Regina, Dec. 24, third and fourth children.
Kwyan Rury and Desiree Bradford, South Wilmington, boy, Kane Anthony LaVerne, Dec. 23, first child.
Michael Bellavance and Amanda Toepfer, Bourbonnais, girl, Charlee Josephine, Dec. 23, fourth child.
Brett and Jamie Dalen, Bradley, boy, Reid Allen, Dec. 23, first child.
Blake and Amy Blanchette, Manteno, boy, Charlie Anakin, Dec. 25, first child.
Stephen and Aidan Butz, Kankakee, girl, Annie Grace, Dec. 26, first child. The mother is the former Aidan Connolly.
Travis and Jessica Yoakum, Reddick, boy, Sawyer Edward, Dec. 26, first child.
Miguel Vega Pizano and Jennifer Rodriguez, Kankakee, girl, Cataleya, Dec. 26, first child.
Chauntasco Jenkins and Keasha Dawson, Kankakee, boy, Kaisen Kaiden Mekhi, Dec. 26, first child.
Brett and Caitlin Shepherd, Wilmington, boy, Bryce Alan, Dec. 26, first child.
Tyrick Berry and Breanna Portwood, Kankakee, girl, Brielle Tyanna, Dec. 26, first child.
Seth Stiles and Andzelika Stepien, Kankakee, girl, Rosie Marie, Dec. 28, first child.
