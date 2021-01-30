Weather Alert

...Heavy Wet Snow and Wind Developing This Afternoon into Tonight... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow along with easterly winds gusting to 30 to 35 mph. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and locally higher possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and northeast Illinois, including the Chicago Metro area. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Sunday, with the highest impacts this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to very low visibilities and snow packed roads. Patchy blowing snow is possible this evening into Sunday morning. Power outages are also possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. Use plenty of extra caution when shoveling heavy snow. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. &&