AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Robert Tate and Jessica Baker-Hart, Bourbonnais, boy, Jameson Michael, Jan. 10, third child.
Brody Reed and Madison Gossett, Bourbonnais, boy, Sullivan Elliot, Jan. 12, first child.
Connor and Tara Mulcahy, Kankakee, girl, Lienna Addison, Jan. 13, first child.
Mario and Lindee Rodas, Bradley, girl, Camila Jolie, Jan. 14, first child.
Erik and Jenna Papineau, Herscher, boy, Oliver George, Jan. 15, third child.
Wesley Lehman and Andreana Zelles, Dwight, girl, Wren Marie, Jan. 16, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Austin Beck and Taylor Thompsen, Dwight, boy, Weston Ray, Jan. 12, first child.
Chris and Jaclyn Fitzpatrick, Chebanse, boy, Alexander Charles, Jan. 12, third child.
Caleb and Paige Billings, Bourbonnais, boy, Brooks Adrian, Jan. 12, first child. The mother is the former Paige Toepper.
Lajoya Grundy, Kankakee, boy, Jaiden Lashawn, Jan. 13, second child.
Shanette Davis, Kankakee, girl, Treasure Lauren Rose, Jan. 13, fourth child.
Devion Love and Amanda Plumley, Kankakee, boy, Devion Nate Jr., Jan. 13.
Latia Phelps, Bourbonnais, boy, Prince Samir, Jan. 13, second child.
Rebecca Maynard, Bourbonnais, boy, Noah James, Jan. 13, first child.
Tracey Moore and Tameka Tolliver, Kankakee, girl, Anylah Ajanae, Jan. 14.
David and Kristin Shelton, Kankakee, boy, Levi, Jan. 14, mother’s first and father’s second child. The mother is the former Kristin Harris.
Alfred Blades and Shannon Brouette, Bradley, girl, Chloe Lee, Jan. 15, first child.
D’Angelo King and Danielle Douglas, Bourbonnais, girl, Dior Anala, Jan. 15, second child.
John and Melissa Meier, Peotone, girl, Ava Rose, Jan. 15, second child.
Nakia Jackson, Kankakee, girl, Lakeya, Jan. 15, second child.
Darryl Sanders and Shanae Smith, Sun River Terrace, girl, London, Jan. 16, third child.
Walter Hudson and Aailyah Tucker, Kankakee, boy, Josiah Gianni, Jan. 17, first child.
