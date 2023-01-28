Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
...Period of Accumulating Snow this Morning... A band of snow will move northeast from central to northern Illinois this morning, including over Pontiac, Kankakee, the I-80 corridor, Dixon, and into the Chicago metro. This snow will likely last near an hour and a half or less, but temporarily fall at a heavier rate. Some locations might see up to an inch or a little over of accumulation during this short period. The snow then should taper in intensity or even stop completely, especially south of I-80. More snow, or a mix of snow and freezing rain, is expected tonight. Expect the period of snow later this morning to produce a thin coating on roads, especially those that are untreated. Allow extra travel time and keep extra following distance behind the vehicle in front of you.
Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Shawn and Jennifer Lacy, Bourbonnais, boy, Owen Ward, Jan. 16, first child.
Davon Odeneal and Yasmine Smith, Kankakee, girl, Yahri Nicole-Semaj, Jan. 16, third child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Jacob and Kaitlyn Mahnke, Bourbonnais, boy, Charles William, Jan. 11, first child. The mother is the former Kaitlyn Elliott.
Adam Riegel and Leilonni Hagler, Bourbonnais, boy, Ozzy Alan Zane, Jan. 12, fourth child.
Jacob Gutierrez and Samantha Lopez, Kankakee, boy, Valentin Emmanuel, Jan. 13.
Edward Hutt and Julie Phan, Sheldon, girl, Daphne Thanh, Jan. 13, second child.
Izz and Jacqueline Elmaazawi, Bourbonnais, girl, Thalia Katherine, Jan. 13, first child. The mother is the former Jacqueline Gipe.
James Hougesen II and Caroline Glenn, Kankakee, boy, James Franklin III, Jan. 13, first child.
Westin Beeman and Faith Myszkiewicz, Kankakee, boy, Beau Bentley, Jan. 15, first child.
