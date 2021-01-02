Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Mitch and Megan Walsh, Bourbonnais, boy, Griffin Patrick, Dec. 8, third child.
Mike and Brianne Gowler, Bonfield, boy, Emmett Scanlon, Dec. 10, second child.
Joe and Taylor Gordon, Bourbonnais, girl, Arwyn Nola, Dec. 11, first child.
Garrett and Shannon Grob, Herscher, girl, Theodora Frances, Dec. 12, second child.
Jason Brooks and Gina Wright, Coal City, girl, Maisie Jay, Dec. 16, second child.
John and Ashley Heimberger, Kankakee, boy, Axel Creed, Dec. 17, second child.
Samual and Amanda Kennedy, Herscher, boy, Neil Patrick, Dec. 17, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Trevor and Kristine Wise, Kankakee, boy, Kash Hunter, Dec. 15.
Kenneth and Emily Griggs, Kankakee, girl, Tallulah Sophie, Dec. 15, second child.
Zephan and Brittany Winn, Diamond, girl, Ellise Marie, Dec. 16, third child.
Luke and Jessica Anglea, Bourbonnais, boy, Camden John, Dec. 16, third child.
Nathan Wilson and Kaylee Davis, Bourbonnais, boy, Colton Brady, Dec. 16, first child.
Dustin and Paige Clough, Kankakee, boy, Beckett Kelly, Dec. 17, second child.
Derek and Breanna Wingert, Gilman, boy, Hudson Cole, Dec. 17, second child.
Traveas and LaCoya Claypool, Kankakee, boy, Traveas Darryl, Dec. 17, third child.
Brady and Jessica Williams, Bourbonnais, girl, Peyton Avery, Dec. 18, second child.
Avery Dunigan and Lindsay Easter, Kankakee, girl, A’Vree LaRae, Dec. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!