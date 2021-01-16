AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Joshua and Shelby Meadows, Kankakee, boy, Emmerit Leonel, Dec. 29, fourth child.
Michael Hodolitz and Tailere Keister, Gillman, girl, Madeline Jay, Dec. 31, second child.
Ryan and Blair Lillis, Bourbonnais, boy, Ramsey Martin, Jan. 1, third child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Kyle Childress and Tiffany DeBoer, Peotone, girl, Makayla Mae, Dec. 29, second child.
Gage Sandlin and Sarah Stewart, Bourbonnais, girl, Gaia Rose, Dec. 29, first child.
Joshua Lambert and Elizabeth Carter, Gardner, boy, Joshua Augustus Jr., Dec. 29, second child.
Vicente Perez and Angelica Calderon, Momence, boy, Vicente Jose, Dec. 30, first child.
Raemonn Holland and Najee Wells, Kankakee, girl, Kaycee, Dec. 31, third child.
Ashlee Thaddis, Kankakee, girl, Ayunah Lehnae, Dec. 31, second child.
Andrea Broadnax, Pembroke Township, boy, Jasiah Prince, Dec. 31, fourth child.
Ryan and Monica Legan, Bradley, boy, Nolan Michael, Jan. 1, fifth child.
