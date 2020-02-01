Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Robert Piquet and Alicia Lopez Saldana, Kankakee, boy, Uriel, Jan. 13, fourth child.
Jeremy Ohrt and Lydia Schoiber, Kankakee, girl, Vivianne Isla Noelle, Jan. 13, fifth child.
Krishayla Harris, Kankakee, boy, Kaidyn Jace, Jan. 13, second child.
Clifford Sands II and Michelle Hock, Bourbonnais, boy, Gavin Joseph, Jan. 13, second child.
Kyle and Alexandria Fritz, Bourbonnais, girl, Avery, Jan. 15, second child.
Tim and Kaylene Opitz, Manteno, boy, Timothy Justin, Jan. 15, first child. The mother is the former Kaylene Hackman.
David O’Malley and Amy Pondel, Bradley, girl, Sophia Storm, Jan. 16.
Zachary Bryant Sr. and Tiffany Williams, Bourbonnais, boy, Zachary Emmanuel Jr., Jan. 16, third child.
Jared Mosley and Indeya Marshall, Kankakee, girl, Jai Rose, Jan. 16, third child.
Robert and Lauren Pflugradt, Manteno, girl, Piper Jo, Jan. 16, first child. The mother is the former Lauren Bagby.
Luis Lala Huellca and Maria Lala Inamagua, Kankakee, boy, Boris Farruko, Jan. 17, fifth child.
Kolton Reuter and Taylor Dyer, Herscher, boy, Sailor Reid, Jan. 17, second child.
Lucson and Jessica Edme, Bradley, girl, Liliana Zuri, Jan. 17, first child.
Chris and Rebecca Miller, Bourbonnais, girl, Haisley Paige, Jan. 17, sixth child.
Kenyatta Wright Jr. and Janaje Gibson, Kankakee, girl, London Amore, Jan. 18, first child.
Benjamin and Amanda Lundmark, Kankakee, girl, Paisley Grace, Jan. 18.
Patrick Shervino and Kaitlyn Smith, Watseka, boy, Lincoln Patrick Bo, Jan. 19, second child.
Crystal Jordan, Kankakee, boy, Raymelo S., Jan. 19, fourth child.
