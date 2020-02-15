Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
David Juergens and Ashley Wilkins, Kankakee, boy, Beckham Oliver, Jan. 22, second child.
Dakota and Tiara Becker, Bonfield, girl, Shelby Ann, Jan. 23, second child.
Aaron and Danette Guest, Bourbonnais, girl, Natalie Danette, Jan. 23, first child.
Katherine Calhoun, Kankakee, boy, Kyngston Orlando, Jan. 24, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Tyler and Monica Gioia, Kankakee, girl, Ela Adeline, Jan. 27, first child. The mother is the former Monica Rafaela Alvarez Lopez.
Maria Varela Alvarado, St. Anne, boy, Emilio, Jan. 28, second child.
Silviano and Azucena Gonzalez, Kankakee, boy, Emiliano Rafael, Jan. 28, fourth child.
Gregory Dismukes Sr. and Kynia Williams, girl, Ka’Myah Amore, Jan. 28, third child.
Rosalinda Medina, Kankakee, girl, Rosaline Sara, Jan. 28, first child.
Christopher Bohl and Kari Hansen, Clifton, boy, Levi Charles, Jan. 29, sixth child.
Michael Smarjesse and Deanna Booker, Bourbonnais, girl, Amelia Grace, Jan. 30, second child.
Aaron and Rachel Wheeler, Bourbonnais, boy, Thomas Owen, Jan. 30, third child.
Steven Billquist and Krystal Davidson, Donovan, boy, Gideon, Jan. 30, second child.
Michael and Dominique Pope Sr., Bourbonnais, boy, Michael Todd Jr., Jan. 30, second child.
Jessica Taylor, Kankakee, boy, Jalonni Terrell, Jan. 30.
Jonathan Ward Jr. and Yianna Dabney, Kankakee, boy, Jy’Aire, Jan. 31.
Cody LaGrange and Mireya Horwitz, Essex, boy, Benjamin Edwin, Jan. 31, first child.
Brigido Barrera and Amanda Hines, Kankakee, girl, Eden Marceline, Feb. 2, third child.
Carlos and Vanessa Pizano, Onarga, girl, Dayeli, Feb. 2, second child.
Lawrence Garrett Jr. and Danielle Anthony, Momence, girl, Makenna Jordan, Feb. 2, second child.
Ryne Cote and Roxanne Castro, Bourbonnais, boy, Waylon Ryne, Feb. 2, second child.
Robert and Ashley Bowers, St. Anne, girl, Allissa Kay, Feb. 2, second child.
Skylar Billips, Bourbonnais, girl, Rehylin, Feb. 3, first child.
Samuel Pressler and Tabatha Buss, Bourbonnais, girl, Elizabeth JoAnn, Feb. 4, second child.
Lavail Davis and Kanesha Giles, Kankakee, boy, Khy’Vail Dushawn, Feb. 3, third child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!