AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Brandon Soucie and Alli Sanders, Manteno, boy, Beckett Andrew, Feb. 5, third child.
Christopher and Clarissa Gilbert, Beaverville, boy, Russell Edward Issaic, Feb. 6, third child.
Jon and Alicia Kendra, St. Anne, boy, Jonah Alec, Feb. 8, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Justin Whitworth and Keri Camp, Bradley, boy, Brycen William, Feb. 10, second child.
Lucas and Jordan Stroud, Manteno, girl, Blakely Michelle, Feb. 11, second child.
Jaydon Spero and Audra Hack, Bradley, boy, Grayson Micheal, Feb. 11, first child.
Francisco Munoz and Sendi Santoya, Kankakee, girl, Yaretzi, Feb. 11, first child.
Rob and Melissa Reyes, Kankakee, boy, Rex Adler, Feb. 11, first child. The mother is the former Melissa Horrell.
Ryan Zhe and Shelbie Collett, St. Anne, girl, Peyton Sawyer, Feb. 12, first child.
Thomas and Kimberly Oleshko, Bourbonnais, boy, Landon Lee, Feb. 12, first child. The mother is the former Kimberly Segraves.
Jesus Arce and Rosalia Pizano, Kankakee, boy, Maximiliano Rodolfo, Feb. 12, first child.
Bradford Erzinger and Kailey Glass-McCarty, Kankakee, boy, Kaysen Hunter, Feb. 12, first child.
Jeremy Davis and Dominesha Colbert, Bourbonnais, boy, Jayden Juwan, Feb. 12, first child.
Jeremy Velez and Amber Frimel, Chebanse, boy, Jaxon Adam, Feb. 13, second child.
Brett and Katelynn Duby, Papineau, girl, Rylee Jade, Feb. 13, second child.
John and Jessica McCaslin, Peotone, boy, Caleb Raymond, Feb. 13, second child.
Kenyatta Minniefield, Kankakee, girl, Kanori Naomi, Feb. 13, first child.
Ericka Lee, Kankakee, boy, Jaylen Terrell, Feb. 14, fifth child.
Brandon and Ashlee Denton, Momence, boy, Wyatt Paul, Feb. 14, second child.
Devan and Kaitlyn Hindman, Cullom, girl, Annabelle Louise, Feb. 15, second child.
Starleena Lopez, Kankakee, boy, Travis Lamar Jr., Feb. 15.
Enrique Bahena Jr. and Jenyfer Gama, Bourbonnais, girl, Luna Liliana, Feb. 17, fourth child.
Jermain Henry and Aaliyah Rosenthal-Henry, Kankakee, girl, Ariana Jolene, Feb. 18, second child.
