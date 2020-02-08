Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Isabelle Spiese, Kankakee, boy, David J., Jan. 16, first child.
Drake and Tanya Milk, Bourbonnais, girl, Malia Vickie, Jan. 17, first child.
Michael and Sarah Powers, Kankakee, boy, Henry William, Jan. 18, third child.
Tyler and Samantha Newman, Sheldon, boy, Wyatt Eric, Jan. 20, third child.
Dustin Glogowski and Elise Kibbons, Kankakee, boy, Landen Carl, Jan. 21, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Miguel Ojeda and Sara Dominguez, Kankakee, boy, Hector, Jan. 21, second child.
Clay and Alyssa Abbott, Momence, girl, June Aubrey, Jan. 21, third child.
Kiera Greer, Kankakee, boy, Milan Kyree, Jan. 21, third child.
Nathan and Allie Haug, Bourbonnais, boy, Felix Thomas, Jan. 21, first child. The mother is the former Allie Payne.
Dontario Brooks and Cori Greene, Kankakee, girl, Khylan Sanaa Unique, Jan. 23, second child.
Blair Cotton and Morgan Alcorn, Bourbonnais, girl, Emery Elizabeth, Jan. 23, second child.
Eric and Ashley Peterson, Manteno, girl, Cecelia Nicole, Jan. 23, second child.
Traveas and Lacoya Claypool, Kankakee, boy, Khristian A’mere, Jan. 23, second child.
Demario Baines and Molly Frantz, Herscher, boy, Demario Rickey Jr., Jan. 24, first child.
Chelsea Cantillo and Laura Harms Castillo, Kankakee, girl, Amaya Jo Harms, Jan. 24, first child.
Jeffery and Stacy Hawkins, Bourbonnais, boy, Ethan Michael, Jan. 24, first child. The mother is the former Stacy Ifland.
Ryan and Jessica Brueggert, Bourbonnais, girl, Brynlee Kay, Jan. 24, first child. The mother is the former Jessica Schroeder.
Ryley and Jaclyn Ward, Milford, boy, Weston Lee, Jan. 24, second child.
Alexander Mitchner and Margaret Carpening, Bradley, girl, Mya, Jan. 25, third child.
Matthew Garrelts and Clarissa Calderon, Coal City, girl, Cecilia, Jan. 25, second child.
Anthony Doss and Tiara Brooks, Kankakee, boy, Kayden Anthony, Jan. 25, first child.
Shakyla Ariona Petty, Kankakee, girl, Jamaria Denasia, Jan. 25, second child.
Damarius Noble and Kim Love, Kankakee, girl, Damaria Jania, Jan. 24, third child.
Brett and Andi Lea Renzi, Kankakee, girl, Isabella Faye, Jan. 26, second child.
Michael and Machayla Velazquez Sr., Manteno, boy, Michael Anthony Jr., Jan. 26, first child. The mother is the former Machayla Fulford.
James Johnson and Taylor Anderson, Bourbonnais, boy, Niko James, Jan. 26, first child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!