Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Benjamin and Ashley McGuffin, Manteno, boy, Luca Mateo, Dec. 16, third child.
Jonathan and Hallie Smith, Limestone, girl, Lora Catherine, Jan. 17, second child.
Manuel Pizano and Bailey Ward, Kankakee, girl, Nylah Rose, Jan. 18, second child.
Regina and Adam Lundgren, Bradley, girl, Parker Richie, Jan. 19, second child.
Devonta Skipper and Jada Allen, Kankakee, boy, Amir Zhir Lee, Jan. 20, first child.
Alison Zipper, Bourbonnais, boy, Tyson Vincent, Jan. 22, fourth child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
James and Brianna Sperry, Kankakee, girl, Geneva Louise, Jan. 16, first child. The mother is the former Brianna Ferrias.
Rickie and Lillian Reiniche, Chebanse, girl, Jessi Jean, Jan. 16, third child.
Ryan and Jordan Leachman, Braidwood, girl, Ellie Carol, Jan. 17, first child. The mother is the former Jordan Hall.
DaVincent Hollenback and Chiny Hedgecock, Bourbonnais, girl, Yu’Nique Ladai, Jan. 17, first child.
Reid LeClair and Michelle Hubert, Clifton, girl, Harlee Rose, Jan. 21, sixth child.
Daniel and Alexandra Disselkoen, Grant Park, girl, Olivia Rae, Jan. 22, first child. The mother is the former Alexandra Van Dyk.
Alex Melendez and Amanda Villafranco, Chicago Heights, girl, Vanessa, Jan. 22, first child.
