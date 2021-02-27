AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Alex and Ashley Paquette, Kankakee, boy, Myles Joseph, Feb. 8, second child.
Valnika King, Kankakee, boy, Nathen Jordan, Feb. 11, second child.
Jaron and Allison Provost, Kankakee, girl, Ava Elizabeth, Feb. 14, third child.
Reece and Khari Storey, Bourbonnais, girl, Oakley May, Feb. 17, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Christopher and Angela Wilcox, Peotone, boy, Gabriel James, Feb. 9, first child. The mother is the former Angela Brown.
Scott and Jaye Dietz, Gilman, girl, Jovie Kate, Feb. 9, second child.
Anton Tovo and Breanna Boothe, Kankakee, boy, Aidan James, Feb. 9, second child.
Dan and Katie Harrington, Bourbonnais, girl, Riley Sloane, Feb. 10, second child.
Nate and Molly Ferris, Kankakee, girl, Margo Rose, Feb. 10, first child. The mother is the former Molly Stephens.
Dennis Droughns and Adela Molina, Kankakee, boy, Kashton Milano, Feb. 10, first child.
Joshua Eby and Crystal Melendez, Clifton, girl, Isla Zoraida Ray, Feb. 11, first child.
