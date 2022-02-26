AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital
Destiny Urban, Beecher, boy, Grayson Steven, Feb. 9, first child.
Zach Lumb and Holly Thornton, Peotone, girl, Presley Ann, Feb. 10, first child.
Matt and Jessie Vales, Manteno, girl, Melody Caoimhe, Feb. 12, second child.
Sean and Anna Bittmann, St. Anne, boy, Oliver Reed, Feb. 12, first child.
Christopher Denoyer and Courtney Lobue, Momence, boy, Charles Allen, Feb. 14, first child.
DeAngelo Jones and Laneisha Lucas, Kankakee, girl, Julianna Denea, Feb. 15, second child.
Riverside Medical Center
Jude Klopp and Haylee Sumowski, Manteno, girl, Brinlee Rae, Feb. 8, first child.
Michael and Megan Donley, Bradley, girl, Emilia Elizabeth, Feb. 10, second child.
Joel Ramos and Seiry Carmona, Kankakee, girl, Ariella Joelle, Feb. 10, second child.
Joshua and Kassondra Gifford, Manteno, girl, Clarke Belladonna, Feb. 11, third child.
Nicolas Tecalero and Maria Bautista-Tecalero, Kankakee, boy, Luke Joseph, Feb. 11, fourth child.
Danny and Delisa Gholston, Kankakee, girl, Amiirah Ayesha, Feb. 11, second child.
Anthony and Jordann Señor, Kankakee, girl, Rita Rae Marie, Feb. 12, third child.
Ken and Lindsay Hopman, Manteno, boy, Benjamin George, Feb. 13, first child.