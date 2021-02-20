AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Jacob Snapp and Amy Overacker, Bourbonnais, boy, Owen Moreno, Feb. 4, second child.
Thurman Malone and Kelly Foster, University Park, girl, Kelise Kristine, Feb. 7, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Frank and Kelsey Shipley, Kankakee, boy, Colson Joseph, Feb. 2, first child. The mother is the former Kelsey Welch.
Selena Diaz, Kankakee, girl, Dulce Victoria, Feb. 2, third child.
Ubaldo Flores and Mariana Ramirez Acosta, Kankakee, boy, Gael Ivan, Feb. 2, second child.
Jordan and Cassidy Steinke, Bonfield, boy, Winter Austin, Feb. 3, third child.
Vincent and Carolyn Truetner, Kankakee, girl, Charlotte Rose, Feb. 3, second child.
Ted and Taylor Langlois, Momence, boy, Theo Thomas, Feb. 3, first child. The mother is the former Taylor Bruckman.
Matthew and Lindsey Henchel, Momence, girl, Molly Elizabeth, Feb. 3, mother’s second and father’s fourth child.
Zaria Harris, Kankakee, girl, Essence Lynn, Feb. 3, first child.
Wilson and Mary Egenti, Bradley, girl, Beafra Akunwa, Feb. 3, third child.
Joel Ramos and Seiry Carmona, Kankakee, girl, Jade Jolene, Feb. 3, first child.
Donnie and Alana Sollers, Kankakee, girl, Mia Leigh, Feb. 4, second child.
Luis Rodriguez and Marisol Vargas Ortega, Kankakee, girl, Irma Yarely, Feb. 5.
Cody and Kamille Frechette, Kankakee, boy, Caden John, Feb. 5, third child.
Seth Deatherage and Katie Bewsey, Ashkum, girl, Brielle Kay, Feb. 6, second child.
Cody Bleich and Ashley Lagacy, Kankakee, girl, Rose River, Feb. 7, second child.
Rito Contreras and Lara Quinonez, Bourbonnais, girl, Mia Soledad, Feb. 7, third child.
