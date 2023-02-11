Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Brandon Fox and Carley Cooper, Bradley, boy, Nolan Joseph, Jan. 17, fourth child.
Ariel Zehme, Bourbonnais, boy, Andrew Zeus, Jan. 25, fourth child.
Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Brandon Fox and Carley Cooper, Bradley, boy, Nolan Joseph, Jan. 17, fourth child.
Ariel Zehme, Bourbonnais, boy, Andrew Zeus, Jan. 25, fourth child.
Trevor and Katelyn Alcorn, Herscher, girl, Francesca Marguerite, Jan. 25, fifth child.
Robert and Oana Tyler, Momence, boy, Daniel Robert, Jan. 26, first child.
Daniel and Laura Allen, Bourbonnais, girl, Avery Hope, Jan. 26, third child.
Jose Garcia and Joanna Hernandez, Bradley, girl, Yahratzi Nicole, Jan. 26, third child.
Jeremy Cardenas and Auriel Lopez, Kankakee, boy, Cristiano Matthew, Jan. 26, second child.
Brandon and Amanda Laney, Aroma Park, girl, Evelyn Rose, Jan. 26, first child.
Tyrone Young and Samantha Bruen, Kankakee, boy, De’von Edward, Jan. 27, second child.
Aaron and Jami Kemp, Manteno, boy, Jackson Alan, Jan. 27, first child.
Jon and Sarah Toma, Grant Park, boy, Waylon Ray, Jan 29, first child.
Aliesha and Nicholas Wulff, Kankakee, girl, Vada James, Jan. 31, first child.
Che and Razia Crosby, Kankakee, boy, Declan Zayn, Jan. 31, fourth child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Lamare and Angel Hampton, Kankakee, girl, Lydia Elizabeth, Jan. 16, sixth child.
William and Joanna Luna, Kankakee, girl, Kailani Leah, Jan. 24, second child.
Margarita Houston, Bourbonnais, boy, Melik Tyshun, Jan. 24, fifth child.
Anthony Davilo and Brianna Starck, boy, Jayce Michael, Jan. 24, first child.
Janaya Thurman, Pembroke Township, girl, Avari Rose, Jan. 25, second child.
Josh Hunt and Shawnie Essington, girl, Adalynn Renee, Jan. 25, first child.
Cody Crane and Alexandria Martz, Kankakee, girl, Opheila Rae, Jan. 26, first child.
Reece and Khari Storey, Bourbonnais, boy, Asher David, Jan. 27, second child.
Lawrence Lewis and Brianna Willard, Pembroke Township, boy, Sincere Darion, Jan. 28.
Robert and Felicia Henderson, Momence, girl, Ryder Jennings, Jan. 31, fourth child.
View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information and the name of the person submitting a photo.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.