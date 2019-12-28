AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Trace and Brittie Plotezka, Kankakee, boy, Dex Austin, Dec. 10, first child.
Perry and Jennifer Burton, Bourbonnais, girl, Emersyn Elyse, Dec. 11, third child.
Cody and Andrea Lemenager, Kankakee, boy, Oakley William, Dec. 13, third child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Altravius Speed and Lanie Krutsinger, Kankakee, girl, Melah Rena, Dec. 10, second child.
Job Conrad and Sarah Mather, Kankakee, girl, Olivia Violet, Dec. 10, second child.
Tracy Vergara, Kankakee, boy, Sebastian Elise, Dec. 10, second child.
Nick and Nicole Sosinski, Bourbonnais, girl, Sydney Rose, Dec. 10, fourth child.
John and Keisha Powe, Kankakee, boy, Jonah Kason, Dec. 11, fourth child.
William Wasnea and Roxanne McDaniel, Kankakee, girl, Lydia Anne, Dec. 11, first child.
Timothy and Brandi Rudd, Bourbonnais, boy, Carter Lee, Dec. 11, fourth child.
Paul Brumett and Antoinette Dilts, Kankakee, boy, Angelo, Dec. 11.
Travis and Ashley Zupan, Kankakee, girl, Arwen Marie, Dec. 11, second child.
Tabitha Bires, Bradley, boy, Liam Michael, Dec. 11, fourth child.
Taylor Ponton and Kayla Flowers, Momence, girl, Aislee Pearl, Dec. 13, second child.
Jesse Maze and Angelica Garcia, Watseka, girl, Jessalyn Eradessa, Dec. 13.
Jeffrey Timmermann and Kathryn Mondt, Kankakee, girl, Paityn Marie, Dec. 14.
Darnell and Turrether Davis, Kankakee, girl, Emilee Dior, Dec. 13, fifth child.
Keon Crawford and Christine Daniel, Kankakee, boy, Keyveon Chris Lee, Dec. 14, sixth child.
Tim and Taylor Davis, Kankakee, boy, Camdyn Scott, Dec. 14, second child.
Adam and Brandi Nicholson, St. Anne, girl, Nora Jean, Dec. 15, second child.
Austin and Alix Rohlfs, Watseka, boy, Zayden Michael, Dec. 15, fifth child.
Justin and Renee Krolik, Bradley, boy, Levi Justin, Dec. 15, first child. The mother is the former Renee Shibley.
Chad and Michelle Petruzalek, Bradley, boy, Karsen Ryan, Dec. 17, second child.
