AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Joshua Boyd and Crystal Baines, Kankakee, girl, Joslyn Jamia, Dec. 4, fourth child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Daniel Ramirez and Ana Molina, Kankakee, girl, Natalia Teresa, Dec. 2.
Brant and Kristin Balthazor, Manteno, boy, Dean Barrett, Dec. 2, third child.
Michael Karraker and Danielle LaFleur, Kankakee, boy, Jackson Dallas, Dec. 2, third child.
Alfred Hollis III and Jasmine Sanders, Kankakee, girl, Harmony Sa’Rah, Dec. 3, first child.
Andrew Halbert and Sandra Heavener, Kankakee, girl, Scarlett Marie Rose, Dec. 3.
Co’Darrol Hill and Paris Thompson, Kankakee, boy, Camero Marshawn, Dec. 4, third child.
Dariusz and Jenna Kostelicz, Kankakee, boy, Walter Kasimir, Dec. 4, third child.
David Forden and Tiffany Saubert, Bourbonnais, girl, Hailey Annemarie, Dec. 5, first child.
Brian and Jamie Porter, Manteno, girl, Kinsley Lynne, Dec. 5, second child.
Adam and Katie Linnell, Kankakee, boys, Brett Allen and Levi Russell, Dec. 5, first and second child.
Josh and Cortney Young, Kankakee, girl, Lucille Dianne, Dec. 5, second child.
Savannah Ramirez, Momence, girl, Cami Jay, Dec. 6, first child.
Brittani and Susan Goodwin, Dwight, girl, Brynli, Dec. 6, first child. The mother is the former Brittani Cottrell.
DeSean Bennett Sr. and Rogea Mingo, Kankakee, girl, Naveigh Zamora, Dec. 6, third child.
Daniesha Strickling, Kankakee, boy, Denim LaBrent, Dec. 6.
Sam Christiansen and Sara Rechkemmer, St Anne, boy, Wyatt Ray, Dec. 7, first child.
Trey Cardwell and Christina Belcher, Momence, girl, Thea Louise, Dec. 7, first child.
David and Tahlia Guimond, Chebanse, boy, Brock Joseph, Dec. 8, second child.
Jaleel Jordan and QuShawna Tolliver, Kankakee, boy, Jamia Quincy, Dec. 8, first child.
Kyle and Danielle Hudzik, Kankakee, girl, Lucille Rose, Dec. 9, third child.
Ryan and Dianna Vaughn, Coal City, girl, Madison Taylor, Dec. 9, second child.
Feras and Nancy Mohammad, Bourbonnais, boy, Haleem Feras, Dec. 9, second child.
Jeffrey and Jennifer Dobbertin, Bradley, girl, Charlotte Rose, Dec. 10, third child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!