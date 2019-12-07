AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Sterling and Aria Grawe, Bourbonnais, girl, Winifred Hazel, Nov. 20, second child.
Kendreea Hodges, Kankakee, girl, Dakota Lei’ahni, Nov. 20, fourth child.
Timothy and Alexis Davilo, Bourbonnais, girl, Adalyn Skye, Nov. 23, second child.
Kaleb and Krystal Frahm, Momence, boy, Jonathan Michael, Nov. 24, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Jon Wills and Breanne Pritchard, Braceville, boy, Grayson Charles, Nov. 19, first child.
Alex and Olivia Koerner, Kankakee, girl, Gwyneth Marie, Nov. 19, first child. The mother is the former Olivia Nottke.
Rasheed Cooper and Amber Chase, St. Anne, boy, Zayden John, Nov. 19, first child.
Georgia Papineau, Chebanse, boy, Augist “Auggie” Fitz, Nov. 19, second child.
Alex Tinnell and Sarah Crivokapich, Bourbonnais, boy, Grayson Michael, Nov. 19, second child.
Cody and Laura Brockett, Godley, girl, Amelia June, Nov. 20, second child.
Antonio and Megan Tavares, Bradley, boy, Asher Dale, Nov. 21, second child.
Shawn Schuster and Sara Novy, Fairbury, girl, Dixie Grace, Nov. 21, fourth child.
Nicolas Dumey and Emily Marrs, Bourbonnais, boy, Jacob Matthew, Nov. 21, second child.
Amanda Jackson, Kankakee, girl, Demi Lynn, Nov. 21, first child.
Daniel Brown and Joya Sneed, Kankakee, girl, EmmaJoy Re’Nee, Nov. 22, third child.
Jose and Hilda Ramirez, Wilmington, girl, Aneliz, Nov. 22, second child.
Philip and Abby Waide, Kankakee, girl, Charlotte Kathleen, Nov. 22, first child.
Alan McMahen and Cheyenne Mau, Diamond, boy, Wyatt Christopher, Nov. 22, second child.
Charles and Michelle Jirka, Kankakee, girl, Zoila Noemi, Nov. 23, first child.
Adam and Megan Sisk, Kankakee, boy, Levi Kenneth Gray, Nov. 23, first child.
Jesse Rabe and Stephanie Cahoe, Watseka, boy, Waylon Charles Donald, Nov. 25, fourth child.
Adam Gaytan and Tiara Stokes, Kankakee, girl, Brielle Amora, Nov. 26, second child.
