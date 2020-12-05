AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Cliff Scattergood and Maria Scalise, Paxton, boy, Matteo Edward, Nov. 16, seventh child.
John Taylor and Cherie Turner, Bourbonnais, girl, Ja’Hari Unique, Nov. 17, third child.
Ryan Bisaillon and Anne Purnell, St. Anne, boy, Owen Edward, Nov. 19, first child.
James Jones and Mallory LeBeau, Momence, girl, Sway Marie, Nov. 19, second child.
Stefan and Ariel Frunze, Kankakee, girl, Emilia Lorraine, Nov. 20, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Jose Santiago and Diana Luna, Kankakee, girl, Madelyn Lexie, Nov. 17, fifth child.
Kevin Jackson and Roberta Sowell, Kankakee, boy, Karter James, Nov. 17.
Crystal Davis, Kankakee, boy, Khalial Ameir, Nov. 18, fourth child.
Jack and Rachel Klasey, Kankakee, boy, Emmett James, Nov. 18, third child.
Kevin and Abby Downey, Bourbonnais, boy, Duke Jeffrey, Nov. 19, second child.
Kia Henry, Bourbonnais, girl, Haylo A’Kylah, Nov 19.
Zachary Coy and Kayla Stoll, Kankakee, girl, Kaelynn Lorraine, Nov. 19, first child.
Jalil Williams and Deja Tanzy, Kankakee, girl, Tia Marie-Lynn, Nov. 20, second child.
Miracle Madison, Kankakee, girl, Ke’ya Ann, Nov. 21, second child.
Bianca Campbell, Kankakee, boy, Elias Andre, Nov. 21, second child.
John Ojeda and Guadalupe Enriquez, Kankakee, boy, Elias Francisco, Nov. 21, second child.
Jake Lecuyer and Emily Wilkins, Bourbonnais, boy, Bennett Scot, Nov. 22, fourth child.
John Sommer Jr. and Taryn Williams, Kankakee, boy, John LaVerne III, Nov. 22, first child.
Manuel Hernandez and Dianna Irizarry, Kankakee, boy, Jace Onyx, Nov. 23, third child.
Josue Bejarano and Maricela Mejia, Pembroke, boy, Victor Daniel, Nov. 23, third child.
Charles Kelly Jr. and Sabrina Dantzler, Bradley, girl, Syrena Lenice Rose, Nov. 23, second child.
