Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 12:00 pm
Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Taylor and Carrie Saak, Kankakee, girl, Emma Jo, Dec. 13, second child.
Alex Blanchette and Amanda Crawford, Kankakee, girl, Aria Kae, Dec. 14, first child.
Jonathan Gallup and Jennifer Stuart, Reddick, girl, Janice Lisa Marie, Dec. 14, second child.
Adrianna Smith, Kankakee, girl, Ry’Leigh Yolanda, Dec. 15, first child.
John Hawkins and Brianna Brown, Kankakee, boy, John Riley, Dec. 16, fifth child.
Cody and Carrie Keppner, Bourbonnais, girl, Kennedy Ann, Dec. 16, second child.
Garrett and Ashley Moody, Aroma Park, boy, Ethan Alexander, Dec. 17, second child.
Martin and Heather Lachata, Momence, boy, George Robert, Dec. 17, second child.
Leonard Mobley and Destyne Velazquez, Kankakee, girl, Lailyn Kalani, Dec. 18, second child.
Jeremiah and Brittany Ringo, Bourbonnais, girl, L’Ore’Aye Cora Joyce, Dec. 18, fourth child.
Bill Rankin and Melissa Bagnara, Lowell, Ind., girl, Elia Jayde, Dec. 19, second child.
Aaron Mainard and Cassandra Petho, Bourbonnais, girl, Caleigh Arlene, Dec. 20, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Johannah Lynch, Watseka, girl, Isabella Marie, Dec. 13, fourth child.
Dennis Droughns and Adela Molina, Kankakee, boy, Kyson Messiah, Dec. 13, second child.
Jose Diaz and Milede Santana, Bourbonnais, boy, Elian Jay, Dec. 13.
Brandon and Amanda Anderson, Buckingham, girl, Kira Lea, Dec. 13, second child.
Matt and Brandi Settle, Kankakee, boy, Jackson Thomas, Dec. 14, second child.
Edgar Quintana Venegas and Annakaren Marquez-Villegas, Pembroke Township, girl, Ariella Isabel, Dec. 15, third child.
Ryley and Jaclyn Ward, Milford, boy, Chase Joseph, Dec. 16, second child.
DaJuan Smith and Kiley Mullady, Bourbonnais, girl, Zaliyah Rose, Dec. 16, second child.
Travis Kibbons and Emily Pasel, St. Anne, girl, Rhea Renee, Dec. 17, first child.
Richard and Siboney Guardiola, Kankakee, girl, Genesis Jessie, Dec. 17, 10th child.
Wyatt and Samantha Gustafson, Bradley, boy, Oliver Allen Cooper, Dec. 18, first child. The mother is the former Samantha Burger.
Miguel Martinez and Nayeli Ramirez, Kankakee, girl, Eilany Abigail, Dec. 18, first child.
