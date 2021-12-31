Riverside Medical Center
Joe and Madison Meyer, Momence, boy, Beckett James, Dec. 13, first child. The mother is the former Madison Sauer.
Nate and Roxann Frantz, Kankakee, boy, Dawson Tyler, Dec. 14, fourth child.
Delsius Avant and Deneka Franklin, Momence, boy, Delsius Jr., Dec. 14, second child.
Matt and Stephanie Morin, Kankakee, girl, Aubrey Eileen, Dec. 15, second child.
Michael and Megan Balk, Bradley, boy, Maddox, Dec. 16, fourth child.
Carale Johnson and Alexia Williams, Kankakee, girl, Corniyah Renee, Dec. 17, third child.
Eldredge Toliver and Ashley Gilbert, Bourbonnais, boy, Isaac, Dec. 17, fourth child.
Henry and Anisah Kijewski, Grant Park, boy, Henry Eugene V., Dec. 18, first child. The mother is the former Anisah Hackler.
Glinda Gholston, Kankakee, boy, Anist Nasir, Dec. 18, third child.
Caleb and Meghan Williams, St. Anne, girl, Lyla Etta, Dec. 18, third child.
Ruben and Lauri Rodriguez, Momence, boy, Marcos Emmanuel, Dec. 20, 2021