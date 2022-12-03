Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Cameron and Shelby Schwark, Herscher, boy, Carter Russell, Nov. 17, first child.
Shakeith Joiner and Tanajah Hill, Kankakee, girl, Ka’riyah K’aoir, Nov. 17, first child.
Josh and Ashleigh Mitchell, St. Anne, boy, Hayden James, Nov. 18, first child.
Austin and Samantha Stafford, Kankakee, boy, Benjamin Louis, Nov. 19, second child.
Dylan Kraus and Jennifer Gonzalez, Bradley, girl, Sophia Marie, Nov. 20, fourth child.
Lavell Williams and Miracle Madison, Kankakee, boy, Jovell Joseph, Nov. 20, third child.
Philip and Constance Bruner, Herscher, boy, Oliver Joe, Nov. 22, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
David Caban and Jaime Riley, Kankakee, boy, Kashden Nicholas, Nov. 14, sixth child.
Fernando Miranda and Mariah Amparan, Momence, boy, Giani Adan, Nov. 14, first child.
Jacob Cantway and Aubrie Roedl, Bourbonnais, boy, Coleson Michael, Nov. 15, first child.
Auston Rock and Brittany Owen, Bourbonnais, boy, Damon Michael, Nov. 15, second child.
Alan and Brittany Cox, Bourbonnais, boy, Davin Lawrence, Nov. 14, second child.
Brian Jackson and Alexandra Hutchinson, Kankakee, girl, Zaylee Bell, Nov. 15, fifth child.
Jonathan Keigher and Ana Rodriguez, Bourbonnais, girl, Ayla Inara, Nov. 16, second child.
Donald and Amber Guttendorf, Bourbonnais, boy, Jaxson Rayne, Nov. 16, third child.
Alexis Mepham, Bourbonnais, girl, Riyah Raine, Nov. 16, first child.
Brandon Sundeen and Carlie Chaplinski, Momence, boy, Harry Conrad, Nov. 17, first child.
Jamie and Samantha Carroll, Momence, girl, Makenna Jo, Nov. 17, second child.
Dale Brown and Ariel Perez, Kankakee, girl, Leia Marion, Nov. 18, first child.
Erinn and Kelsey Proehl, Bourbonnais, girl, Olivia Jane, Nov. 20, first child. The mother is the former Kelsey McNulty.
Andrew Mussard and Alexandra Lowe, Watseka, boy, Archie Jensen, Nov. 20, first child.
